Ever since vaping became a thing, orders have spiked at every vape shop online and in cities across the globe where vaping is not banned. Before 2011 vaping was virtually a stuff of gossip and speculation as most people didn’t even know what the term meant but how times have changed. Despite being new, the speed at which the industry has grown over the last decade has been stratospheric when their numbers are considered. Some estimates put the number of vapers globally at about 70 million which is a massive jump over the last decade while others put the front figure at over 70 million. With the radical evolution of the hardware and growing popularity of stores like the Dampfi Vape Shop, this number will surely increase as many more users are influenced by the growing trend. Furthermore, as the number of users increase so will the options on the market which will lead to more information as more users will be educated with new information about tastes and preferences.

Trends And Patterns For The Future

As users, analysts or investors prepare for an uncertain future, what are the trends to expect? Let’s have a look:

Portability

It is no small wonder that the first vapes to be sold at any great vape shop are much larger than recent offerings. As the industry has evolved and taste patterns change, users are beginning to turn to smaller vapers more than ever before. Although this may not turn out to be a major inflection point, what we have seen is that the demand for smaller vapes continues to rise. To this end, manufacturers are beginning to churn out compact e cigarette devices through their value chains. We have seen the emergence of pod devices over mod devices which have been down to innovation. Retaining the miniature size remains the priority for many manufacturers as that is what the market demands. This trend is expected to continue into the foreseeable future.

Custom Value

We expect vapes sold at vape stores to have customizable value. By this we mean flavor varieties which will be one of the major drivers of growth. We expect buyers to have limitless flavors to choose from which will be a big win for consumers. Never will a buyer be left with one or only a few options. Customization of e liquids has been a major selling point for brands for a long time and innovation in this regard is set to continue. For the first time we are beginning to see vendors who offer expert blended e liquid options shipped to their homes. This will be another win for the industry.

Nicotine Salts

The evolution of the vape industry will continue with nicotine salts. These salts have had surgery in the population for a while now but initially buyers were not too enthused about them. However, things are changing as many users have warmed up to the idea. Salts are desirable because they are absorbed faster by the body compared to normal e liquid which is made with free base nicotine.

Disposable Vapes

In the coming years we will also get to see disposable vapes in the market as the demand for on the go vapes increase. While they are not new they will be demanded even more as users opt for smaller and affordable options. Disposable Vapes will be the option for those who are environmentally conscious. This will lead to brands developing eco-friendly products that will be appreciated by users. The shortcomings of old designs will be addressed in the new ones and the market will be better for it. Tanks will be smaller and the overall structure will be sleeker than ever before.