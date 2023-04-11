From May 4 to 6, Dubai will host the activities of the Global Summit of Women 2023, which will be held for the first time in the 33-year history of the summit in the Gulf region and organized by the International Women’s Institute for Research and Education, which is based in Washington, DC.

The summit, which is a major global platform for international business and economics for various women leaders, hosts more than 800 envoys from 70 countries, each representing a different global economy, to participate in dialogue sessions and discussions on developing cross-border economic networks, exchanging experiences and best practices, with a focus on providing Strategic and creative solutions to advance the economic advancement of women globally.

Highlights of the summit include holding a special session on “Doing Business with the UAE” to provide participants with the basic information needed to form partnerships and future business opportunities, which will be led by His Excellency Abdullah Bin Touq, Minister of Economy and Dr. Maryam Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Securities and Commodities Authority.

More than 25 ministers and government officials are expected to attend the ministerial roundtable meeting on the sidelines of the summit to exchange legislative information, contributing to improving the frameworks and systems of economic laws for women, especially programs in which both entrepreneurs and the government are partners.

During the summit, the results of the first report issued by the Global Summit of Women 2023 in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey will be announced, which includes a detailed field study on women who hold seats on the boards of directors of companies listed on the financial markets in the region and covers 1,148 companies listed in 16 different economies.

The report is the 36th to be issued by the Global Women’s Institute for Research and Education globally, and the first to focus on the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey.

In its new edition in Dubai, the summit under the theme “Women: Leadership in a New Climate of Change” sheds light on how women contribute to innovative strategies and technologies to enhance economic opportunities and address the challenges facing society.

Women leaders from various ministries, CEOs of major companies, and businesswomen, as well as senior executives of both sexes of different nationalities, are expected to participate in the three-day summit. Delegations of businesswomen are also expected to come from different countries such as South Africa. Vietnam, France, Spain, Mexico, Germany, and Kazakhstan.

Irene Natividad, President of the Global Summit for Women, said: “We are looking forward to this summit, as it will be in the Gulf region for the first time, specifically in the United Arab Emirates, as it is the first regional pioneer in advancing women economically and empowering them in leadership positions, as women constitute 50% of the UAE Parliament and 30% In addition, the UAE has systems that guarantee a quota on boards of directors reserved for women.