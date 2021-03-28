Ruchir Sharma, Head of Emerging Markets at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, assessed the impact of the sanctions on the Russian economy. The global strategist presented his reflections in the column in Financial Times…

He argues that the Russian economy has strengthened significantly over the past seven years, so the new package of sanctions that are planned to be imposed on the country will not harm.

The expert also spoke about the policy of Russian President Vladimir Putin to build the macroeconomics of Russia. As he sees, the head of state after 2014 took a defensive position and concentrated his efforts to “turn Russia into a financial fortress” for which external pressure does not matter. “Surprisingly, he was successful,” concluded Sharma.

The strategist also voiced the opinion that Russia turned out to be less tied to world oil prices than the currency of developed energy exporting countries – Canada and Norway.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken promised to increase sanctions against Russia due to the construction of Nord Stream 2.