The UAE government has adopted an updated model for the global star rating system for services, which includes evaluation criteria for new categories that include smart and shared service centers, in a move aimed at translating the leadership’s directives to accelerate digital transformation and adopt technology in providing integrated and effective government services, and developing the best services system globally.

Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, affirmed that “updating the global star system for rating services reflects the government’s endeavor to keep pace with new trends and embody leadership directives to accelerate the digital and smart transformation process in various areas of government work, in a way that enhances readiness for the future and advances the leadership and competitiveness of the UAE government. In various fields”.

She said, “The UAE government focuses on the sustainability of development processes and innovation of future models to provide the best government services in the world in terms of efficiency, ease, speed and quality,” noting that “the inclusion of smart and joint service centers in the global star system reflects the future vision of the government, and confirms the uniqueness of the first system of Its kind globally at the governmental level, and the innovative, renewable thinking that focuses on the customer and seeks to anticipate his aspirations and enable him to experience integrated and effective services at any time and from anywhere.”

For his part, Head of Government Services in the UAE government, Mohammed bin Taliah, said that the modernization of the global star rating system for services confirms the system’s flexibility and its quest to develop its standards and categories in line with the directions of the UAE government to enhance and accelerate the digital transformation of services.

He added that the inclusion of smart and joint centers and the development of criteria for their evaluation within the global star system for classifying services represents a new incentive for government agencies in the country to adopt and innovate digital and technological solutions in providing their services, and to provide quick and easy customer experiences, providing integrated, interconnected and effective digital services to the customer at any time or place.

The modernization of the standards of the global system for classification of services embodies the directions of the UAE government to develop services and raise their efficiency to be the best services in the world, and represents a supportive step for the efforts to achieve the goals of the Emirates Strategy for Government Services by accelerating the digital transformation in services, in order to ensure keeping pace with global changes, and anticipating future trends through Enhancing the uses of future technology in providing services, and providing smart and virtual personal services that meet the needs of individuals and serve their future aspirations. The update includes evaluating the new service centers in the UAE, which include: the smart center that supports the provision of 100% smart services, and the joint center through which partnerships are concluded between government agencies to provide integrated services in one center, in addition to government service centers, call centers and channels Digital including websites and smart applications.

The updated system focuses on enhancing government digital transformation in services, motivating agencies to launch smart centers that adopt the latest technological solutions to provide 100% smart services, without human intervention, digitize the steps to obtain service, re-engineer services on sustainable basis, and measure The impact of services on society and their efficiency levels.

The system also aims to enhance the efficiency of the services provided by the smart and joint center by reducing the time of obtaining the service, enhancing the efficiency of human resources, raising the level of service quality, enhancing customer happiness, in addition to reducing cost, reallocating resources to develop other operations, and building the capacity and empowerment of the entity’s employees .

It is noteworthy that the UAE government launched the global star rating system for services in 2011, with the aim of reformulating the concept of providing government services, to be the first system in the world to classify government service centers in the country.

Excellent service experience

The new update seeks to provide an excellent service experience for UAE government customers, by designing and launching services that suit the needs of different segments of society and customers’ expectations, and providing new options for customers that support their involvement in designing their own experience, urging them to take advantage of the new digital services provided by the government, and visit The new centers that provide an integrated experience that combines a number of services in one window.