Dubai (Union)

The UAE’s mission to explore planets has captured the interest of many global websites specialized in space science, as the Hope Probe is approaching the orbit of Mars. The American website, “Space News” and “Phys.org”, which specializes in space and science news, published two articles in which they discussed the latest developments in the stage. The most dangerous of the journey of the probe of hope, which is entering the orbit of Mars.

The American website “Space News”, concerned with space news, published a report about the UAE project to explore Mars and its preparation to enter the orbit of the Red Planet.

The report said that the space mission of the Hope Probe brought a mixture of feelings of confidence and anticipation to those in charge of it and its observers regarding the chances of successfully entering the orbit, in light of the Emirati spacecraft approaching Mars.

The report touched upon the accuracy of this stage, which is one of the most important stages in the mission that was launched in July 2020. It stated that failure to perform the maneuver may fail the spacecraft’s entry into Mars orbit or lead to collision with the planet, as happened in the “NASA” mission. Satellite «Mars Climate Orbiter» in 1999. The report quoted those in charge of the UAE project to explore Mars that this phase has been extensively trained, designed and tested, but the use of reverse thrust engines at full capacity for a continuous 27-minute period is an unprecedented process in the history of space missions It will consume half of the fuel the probe carries to slow its thrust at a tremendous speed, currently around 121,000 km / h.

The report touched upon the scientific goals of the first probe, which upon entering Mars’ orbit, will use a group of three advanced devices to provide a comprehensive picture of the Martian atmosphere, to monitor the planet’s weather, and to study the processes through which gases escape from the atmosphere into space.

In turn, the site phys.org, which specializes in space news and science, published a report on the UAE project to explore Mars, in which it stated that the Hope Probe that will reach Mars orbit today, and will be the first of three other space missions that will reach the Red Planet this February.

The report said that both the UAE, China and the United States of America launched their projects to Mars in July of last year to take advantage of this period in which the distance between Earth and Mars is the closest, indicating that the UAE will be the fifth country that will reach Mars if it succeeds, in conjunction with The fiftieth anniversary of the federation of the United Arab Emirates.

The report stated that the Hope Probe will orbit the Red Planet for at least one full Martian year, “that is, 687 days in the Earth calendar.” The report also stated that the scientific devices on board the probe will start sending information to Earth in September 2021, so that the data will later be available to scientists around the world.