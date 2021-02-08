The UAE mission to explore planets has captured the interest of many global websites specialized in space science, as the Hope Probe is approaching the orbit of Mars. The American website “Space News” and the “Phys.org” website specialized in space and science news have published two articles discussing the latest developments The most dangerous stage of Hope’s journey is entering the orbit of Mars.

The American website, Space News, concerned with space news, published a report about the UAE project to explore Mars and its readiness to enter the orbit of the Red Planet in which it stated that the space mission of the Hope Probe brought a mixture of feelings of confidence and anticipation to its owners and followers about the chances of successfully entering the orbit in light of the approaching spacecraft. Emirati from Mars.

The report touched on the accuracy of this stage, which is one of the most important stages in the mission that was launched in July 2020 .. and stated that failure to perform the maneuver may fail the spacecraft’s entry into Mars orbit or may lead to its collision with the planet, as happened in the NASA space mission. March Climate Orbiter in 1999.

The report quoted those in charge of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project that this stage has been extensively trained, designed and tested, but the use of reverse-thrust engines at full capacity for a continuous 27-minute period is an unprecedented process in the history of space missions, as it will consume half of the fuel the probe carries to slow down Its thrust at a tremendous speed, currently around 121,000 km / h.

The report touched upon the scientific goals of the Hope Probe, which upon entering Mars’ orbit, will use a group of three advanced devices to provide a comprehensive picture of the Martian atmosphere, to monitor the planet’s weather, and to study the processes by which gases escape from the atmosphere into space.

These studies will begin at a later time as soon as the spacecraft maneuvering ends and settles in its final orbit at an altitude between 20,000 and 43,000 km .. The orbit will allow the spacecraft to capture a complete picture of the atmosphere all over the planet and at different times of the day.

The report emphasized that this space mission is a pioneering step in the Emirati space program, as it will reflect its capabilities to serve as a symbol of the country’s technological achievements … The mission also coincides with the fiftieth anniversary of the founding of the UAE federation.

In turn, the space and science news site Phys.org published a report on the UAE project to explore Mars in which it stated that the Hope Probe, which will reach Mars orbit on Tuesday, will be the first of three other space missions that will reach the Red Planet this February.

The report said that both the UAE, China and the United States of America launched their projects to Mars in July of last year to take advantage of this period in which the distance between Earth and Mars is the closest, indicating that the UAE will be the fifth country that will reach Mars if it succeeds, coinciding with the anniversary. The fiftieth to establish the Federation of the United Arab Emirates.

The report stated that the Hope probe will orbit the Red Planet for at least one full Martian year (i.e. 687 days on the Earth’s calendar) .. The report also stated that the scientific devices on board the probe will start sending information to Earth in September 2021, so that the data will later be available to scientists around the world. .

The report emphasized the UAE’s goals in this project, which are to strengthen the UAE’s position in the field of scientific exploration of space, and for the probe to be a source of inspiration and hope for young generations in the region.





