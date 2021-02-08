The UAE mission to explore planets has captured the interest of many global websites specialized in space science, as the “Hope Probe” is approaching the orbit of Mars. The American website, “Space News” and “Phys.org”, which specializes in space and science news, published two articles in which they discussed The latest development in the most dangerous phase of the “Probe of Hope” journey, which is entering the orbit of Mars.

The US website, Space News, concerned with space news, published a report on the UAE project to explore Mars and its readiness to enter the orbit of the Red Planet.

The report said that the space mission of the “Hope Probe” brought to its owners and followers a mixture of feelings of confidence and anticipation regarding the chances of successfully entering the orbit, in light of the Emirati spacecraft approaching Mars.

The report touched upon the accuracy of this stage, which is one of the most important stages in the mission that was launched in July 2020. It stated that failure to perform the maneuver may fail the spacecraft’s entry into Mars orbit, or may lead to a collision with the planet, as happened in the NASA mission. “Mars Climate Orbiter” in 1999.

In turn, the “phys.org” website, which specializes in space news and science, published a report on the UAE project to explore Mars, in which it was mentioned that the “Hope Probe” that will reach Mars orbit on Tuesday, will be the first of three other space missions that will reach the Red Planet this February.

The report emphasized the UAE’s goals in this project, which are to strengthen the UAE’s position in the field of scientific exploration of space, and for the probe to be a source of inspiration and hope for young generations in the region.

