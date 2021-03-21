The “Global Logistic Passport” initiative, launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in January 2020, at the World Economic Forum, is one of the most important initiatives that promote growth and provide Companies around the world have important opportunities to improve current trade routes and develop mechanisms to overcome non-tariff trade obstacles, stimulate and develop trade with less costly and more efficient operations, and enhance the benefit of emerging markets in developing trade potentials.

The tweet that His Highness wrote on his Twitter account, in which he said: “The global logistical passport is an initiative by Dubai to facilitate international trade exchange and build a global logistical network by granting major economic advantages to members … India, Indonesia, Thailand, South Africa, Colombia, Brazil and other countries. In addition to the major international shipping companies joined the project », in the context of confirming the advanced position of the UAE in the global trade map, and its positive role in moving this trade to advanced levels that contribute to accelerating the recovery of the global economy, and helps member countries in the initiative to diversify their trade and increase their market shares In the main products among developing economies.

The “Global Logistic Passport” initiative, which was launched from the Emirate of Dubai to the world, has achieved great successes. It maximized the positive returns of commercial activity, and contributed to laying the foundations of an international network that encourages trade flows and facilitates their cross-border exchanges, extends bridges of cooperation between countries, and broadens its opportunities, especially in this exceptional phase that the world is going through due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus, which has disrupted the movement of Production, global supply chain disruptions, and declining global trade rates; The trade sector is an important element in achieving economic recovery and keeping markets open and predictable.

The words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, “may God protect him”: “Our hope is that this cooperation will bear fruit in a new global economic reality that carries good and paves the way for a future full of opportunities”, refers to the efforts made by the UAE to promote the development process, whether it is on The local, regional or international level, by adopting initiatives and approving programs and ideas that will build strategic partnerships that enhance the economic strengths of countries, benefit and benefit the people, elevate their present and guarantee them a better and more sustainable future, through the growth of key figures. Associated with the movement of trade, creating excellent job opportunities for young people, and attracting more investments to the partner countries in the initiative.

For the news bulletin “News of the Hour” issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research