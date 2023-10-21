The annual Young Global Leaders Summit, which was launched last Thursday, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and member of the Young Global Leaders Council, concluded its activities yesterday in Dubai.

The summit, which was held for the first time in the UAE over three days, within the framework of the strategic partnership between the UAE government and the World Economic Forum, discussed the leadership role of youth in imagining, designing, and implementing the future, and ways to build capabilities and develop skills, and activate the potential of digital transformation, the uses of artificial intelligence, and future opportunities. provided by advanced technology, and its role in supporting the creation of a more prosperous and stable future.

The summit looked at the future of young leaders and their desired and desired role in advancing economic, social, human and cognitive development in their societies, countries and world for the sake of a better future for humanity.

More than 500 members of the World Economic Forum’s Global Youth Leadership Councils, and dozens of officials, experts and specialists, participated in the summit, and discussed mechanisms for enabling young leaders to play their role in leading development paths in the future, with the support of governments, the private sector, and institutions concerned with youth empowerment.

Empowering and supporting youth

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office, confirmed that the UAE’s hosting of the annual Global Young Leaders Summit activities translates the directives of the wise leadership to support and empower young people, build their capabilities, adopt their ideas, and invest in their minds and talents. It embodies a common understanding and philosophy between the UAE government and the World Economic Forum, which is based on the centrality of the role of young leaders in charting future paths, implementing visions and ideas and turning them into reality that enhances the global movement to build a better future.

He said: “The summit provided a platform for young leaders to exchange ideas and visions, and to work together to establish innovative and proactive solutions to the major challenges that will face the process of global sustainability and development.”

The annual Global Young Leaders Summit began with a main dialogue session, in which a number of inspiring models of young leaders participated.

Interactive dialogues

The summit activities witnessed a series of workshops, interactive dialogues, and brainstorming sessions, which covered topics in the sectors of the digital and new economy, education, continuous learning, creative industries, sustainability solutions, comprehensive economic and social development, health and life sciences, entrepreneurship, financing emerging projects, and technologies. Green, and other vital future sectors.

The summit witnessed brainstorming sessions that focused on the topics of enhancing financing for innovation and leadership in developing societies, benefiting from artificial intelligence to reduce the development gap, artificial intelligence governance, and consolidating the values ​​of sustainability, diversity, positive influence, and peace.

Opportunities and technology

The summit dialogues included important topics such as reviving sustainable manufacturing opportunities in urban areas, benefiting from the biotechnology revolution, accelerating decision-making processes by taking advantage of artificial intelligence data, ensuring food security for the future, establishing innovative supply chains, in addition to expanding the uses of green technologies.

Participants in the summit looked at the prospects for future leadership in the region, and the pivotal role played by the Young Global Leaders Community in supporting development paths in local communities, nearly two decades after its founding.

Positive transformations

The summit sessions discussed the role of strategic partnerships between countries and governments in bringing about positive global transformations, and the importance of joint climate action in addressing the challenges of climate change and protecting the future of the planet. It also touched on the role of technology in achieving development.

The topics of inclusive societies, the future of health care and quality of life, and opportunities and lessons learned from the success stories of societies and countries in empowering their young leadership and increasing their development opportunities, formed main topics in the summit sessions as well.

Elite experts and global leaders

This year’s summit recorded qualitative international participation from various countries, specializations and sectors, and the list of its most prominent participants included: Tiffany Wang, CEO of Marketing and Funds at OpenWeb in the United States of America, Abdjani Deray, Head of the Machine Learning Unit at the Atakana Group in Kenya, and Sophia Hamblin. , Chief Operating Officer of Mineral Carbonation Global in Australia, Elisha London, CEO of Procipra Global in the United Kingdom, Nerissa Naidu, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Credit Expert in the United States of America, Maya Roy, CEO of the Innovators Alliance in Canada, and Fukusi Maravit. , Head of Data Science and Associate Professor of Computer Science at the University of Pretoria in South Africa, as well as Olivier Schwab, Managing Director of the World Economic Forum.