Last year, the global labor market lost four times more jobs due to the pandemic than during the 2009 global financial crisis, writes “News“.

Guy Ryder, Director General of the International Labor Organization, said this during a conversation with the newspaper.

According to the department, in 2020 the number of working hours (actually completed work) decreased by 8.8%.

“This is equivalent to a loss of 255 million jobs, four times the number we lost due to the global economic crisis in 2009,” Ryder said.

The Ministry of Labor of the Russian Federation, in turn, declares a stable stabilization of the situation on the Russian labor market. The unemployment rate in the country, calculated according to the ILO methodology, has decreased by 0.1% since the beginning of the year.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian government would extend a number of business licenses for another 12 months. This initiative is aimed at reducing the financial and administrative burden on entrepreneurs in a pandemic.