HGC: Intercontinental cables of the global Internet are damaged in the Red Sea

In the Red Sea, communication cables between Europe, Asia and Africa, which accounted for 25 percent of the region's undersea traffic, were damaged.

Immediately after this, it became known about a global failure in the work of the social networks Instagram and Facebook (social networks are prohibited in the Russian Federation; belong to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

Traffic flows began to be redirected along other lines

Hong Kong-based telecom operator HGC Global Communications Limited announced that the Asia-Africa-Europe 1 (AAE-1), Europe India Gateway, Seacom and TGN links, which are located in the southern Red Sea and fall under the jurisdiction of Yemen, were damaged. They are essential for transmitting data from Asia to Europe.

The company emphasized that they were prepared in advance for such a development of events, taking into account previous experience, and had already begun to redirect traffic flows along other lines. A similar incident occurred in the Red Sea at the end of February when four submarine cables were damaged.

At that time, the damage led to interruptions in Internet communications between Europe and Asia, and the main damage was recorded in the Persian Gulf countries and India.

Broken cables will not affect the availability of the Internet in the world

Amid reports of cable damage in the Red Sea, users of social networks Instagram and Facebook around the world began to complain about disruptions in their work.

In particular, problems with social networks have been recorded in the United States. Residents of New York, San Francisco and Seattle experienced the most difficulties.

It is known that problems also occurred in the work of other services, such as YouTube, WhatsApp, Google, as well as the social network TikTok.

The head of the Zecurion analytical center, Vladimir Ulyanov, in an interview with Lenta.ru, said that damage to communication cables between Europe, Asia and Africa in the Red Sea is unlikely to affect the availability of the Internet in the world. The expert emphasized that in such cases, traffic is redirected along other routes.

Traffic can take different routes; in most cases, the most optimal ones are chosen. When some nodes or communication channels are unavailable, redirection occurs along other routes. This also happens in the event of damage to trunk cables, where huge volumes of Vladimir Ulyanovhead of the analytical center Zecurion

According to the expert, if other routes are overloaded, unstable operation of services may occur.

“Theoretically, problems are possible. But I don’t think that many people will encounter this,” Ulyanov noted.

In turn, the owner of the social network X, Elon Musk, ridiculed the failures of the Meta servers on his page. “If you are reading this post, it is because our servers are running,” he wrote.