The Global Health Forum, which will be held as part of the World Government Summit 2023 on February 14, will discuss a wide range of topics that look forward to the future of health within a global agenda, in addition to discussing the transition to digital health care and how to enable it for all. It also aims to unite efforts to eliminate epidemics and chronic diseases. And achieving health sustainability in the face of climate change.

The World Government Summit 2023 will be held in Dubai from February 13 to 15, and will bring together an elite group of heads of state and government, ministers, senior officials and decision-makers.

The Global Health Forum is witnessing the participation of the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who delivers a speech in the main plenary session in which he reviews global health priorities in the next stage, as well as ministers, officials, heads of international organizations and global experts.

global platform

Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection, said: “The Global Health Forum constitutes a global platform and a road map for the future of health whose basic features are drawn from the UAE, in a way that enhances the country’s competitive position as a global center for developing and innovating solutions to health challenges and facing the rapid changes that humanity is going through.” Especially since the UAE is on the cusp of hosting the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28), in a step that reflects global appreciation for the UAE’s efforts to build a resilient and environmentally sustainable health system.

Al Owais pointed out that the holding of the World Government Summit and the World Health Forum coincided with the UAE Innovation Month “UAE Innovates 2023”, which is the largest national event of its kind and aims to contribute to strengthening the country’s position among the most innovative countries in the world. It is an embodiment of the vision of His Highness. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for the UAE to be the hub from which creative ideas and innovative solutions in the field of health care emerge in the service of the peoples of the region and the world.

Al Owais stressed the UAE’s keenness to develop a common and unified vision through this forum to deal with the health challenges posed by future diseases and epidemics by taking advantage of artificial intelligence, and promoting human health, which is the focus of the health care sector, and it is the same approach that the UAE adopts, to prevent infection. Diseases, creating future health care systems, providing innovative human-centered services and treatments, and building a better future and a healthy quality of life for all people.

He pointed out that the forum’s attraction of the most important officials and decision makers in the world in the field of health care embodies the UAE’s commitment and its endeavor towards unifying and joining global efforts to develop plans that enhance preparedness and readiness through a unified health approach, a consistent response to health challenges and improving the performance of health systems, in addition to strengthening the role of Governments and organizations in accelerating the digitization of health systems and the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

5 dialogue sessions

The Global Health Forum is witnessing the holding of 5 dialogue sessions, which will be initiated by His Excellency Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection, with an opening speech. Then, His Excellency will participate in the first dialogue session, which bears the slogan “Maintaining Health – the Top Priority for All” with His Excellency Khalid Abdul Ghaffar, Minister of Health and Population in Arab Republic of Egypt, and Dr. Mike Ryan, Executive Director of the Health Emergencies Program at the World Health Organization.

The session will discuss the importance of focusing future health care agendas on sustainable readiness for health security and resilience, by supporting weak health systems, according to a coordinated approach at the level of the health ecosystem, and establishing comprehensive enablers and flexible responses.

The second session discusses ways of transforming health care in terms of integration and access, with the participation of a group of global officials from institutions in the health sector.

Technological developments

The third session is titled “Health Pathways and Employing Digital Health to Promote a Healthy Life by Eliminating Epidemics, Chronic Diseases and Cancers” with the participation of Dr. Momo Vujicic, Co-Founder and Chief Scientist at Viome.

In a session titled “Quantum Leap in Health Through Future Discoveries”, Dr. Christine Alford, Director of the Discovery Museum at the University of South Australia, reviews the most important trends and technological developments that have led to major changes in human health and well-being.

Under the title “The Impact of Climate Change on Health,” Kristi Eby, a professor at the Center for Health and the Global Environment at the University of Washington, reviews the negative health effects of climate change.