The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (the Global Fund) announced, during the Global Climate Summit at the Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Dubai, that more than 70% of its funding, equivalent to more than $9 billion, will be spent over the next three years on behalf of the countries most affected by the changes. Climate change, with the aim of supporting health programs that must also deal with the climate change crisis.

“The fight against deadly infectious diseases must go hand in hand with tackling climate change,” said Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund.

He added: “The climate crisis is severely affecting low- and middle-income countries that suffer from high burdens of disease and weak health systems, putting societies – which have not contributed significantly to global carbon emissions – at great risk.”

The Global Fund provides rapid and flexible emergency support to countries that are on the front lines of confronting climate disasters, and will invest more than $2.9 billion over the next three years in the fifty countries most vulnerable to climate change, to strengthen health systems, increase their resistance to climate change, and better prepare to confront threats. Epidemics.