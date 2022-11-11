Paris (AFP) – The global food import bill will rise this year to 1.94 trillion dollars, an increase of 10% compared to 2021, due to the increase in prices, according to FAO estimates published on November 11.

The turnover of imports of agricultural inputs, and in particular fertilizers, may increase by 48%, added the report by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), which fears dramatic consequences for the most vulnerable countries who already suffer from food insecurity.

In its six-monthly report on ‘Food Outlook’, the UN agency warns that poor importing countries will pay more but get less.

“Most of the increase in the bill is due to high-income countries,” which will increase the volumes purchased, no matter how high prices are.

The most vulnerable countries, on the other hand, disbursed an amount similar to that of last year to buy food, but with a decrease of “10% in volume,” according to that report.

Sub-Saharan Africa, already suffering from malnutrition, will spend $4.8 billion more on its food imports, although imported volumes will be lower.

The Sierra Leone-flagged freighter Razoni, carrying Ukrainian grain, is seen in the Black Sea off Kilyos, near Istanbul, Turkey, on August 2, 2022. © Yoruk Isik / Reuters

The general increase in the food bill is directly related to the war in Ukraine, although the first significant increase in this wave of price increases occurred with the post-Covid economic recovery.

The conflict was triggered at the end of February with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, two agricultural superpowers that were responsible for 30% of world wheat trade and 78% of sunflower oil exports.

In importing countries, the rise in prices is aggravated by the depreciation of their currencies against the dollar, the main currency in international markets.