In the 2000s, former president Hugo Chavez of Venezuela He bet his country’s economic future on a China on the rise, securing tens of billions of dollars in investments and loan deals in exchange for oil. At first it paid off. China voraciously consumed Venezuelan oil and financed infrastructure projects.

The 2010s brought a reckoning. Oil prices fell and Chinese oil demand growth slowed along with its economy. Venezuela’s oil export revenues fell from more than $73 billion in 2011 to $22 billion in 2016. The misrule of Chavez and his successor, Nicolas Maduro, and other internal problems already had to Venezuela on the brink of the abyss; the bet on China helped push him overboard. In 2014, Venezuela’s economy collapsed. Since then, nearly 8 million people have fled. China largely cut off Venezuela from new credit and loans, leaving behind unfinished projects.

Venezuela’s excessive dependence on China was a warningDozens of other countries that took advantage of China’s rise are now at serious risk of financial distress and debt default as the Chinese economy stagnates. Yet China refuses to offer meaningful external debt relief and is doubling down on protectionist trade practices at home when it should be undertaking reforms to free up and revive its economy.

After the 2008 global financial crisis, the world needed an economic savior. Beginning in 2008, China pumped $29 trillion into its economy over nine years—equivalent to about a third of global gross domestic product—to keep it running. The positive effects were felt around the world: from 2008 to 2021, China accounted for more than 40 percent of global growth. Developing countries latched on to China, which became most of their largest trading partner. Many found China’s booming economy to be a lucrative new market for their commodity exports and let other economic sectors languish. China also lent more than $1 trillion abroad, much of it for infrastructure projects built by Chinese companies under its Belt and Road Initiative. The long-term debt risks for fragile developing economies were often ignored.

China’s rise was unsustainable. It was fueled in part by years of inefficient stimulus spending at home. President Xi Jinping has stifled entrepreneurship, resisted reforms and provoked a protectionist response from the United States. Since he took office a decade ago, Chinese economic growth has slowed dramatically.

Studies find that every one percentage point decline in Chinese GDP growth can slow the economies of its trading partners by almost comparable amounts. Multiple countries have seen their exports to China plummet. At the same time, China is addressing its slowdown by providing huge loans and subsidies to Chinese manufacturers, which are flooding markets with cheap products, dragging down prices for global goods and posing unfair competition for manufacturers in other countries.

The global economy has been battered by a pandemic, wars and trade tensions. China is making things worseIt has drastically cut foreign lending and is putting pressure on developing nations to repay loans.

Zambia and Sri Lanka defaulted on billions in debt payments to international creditors in 2020 and 2022, respectively. In both cases, an explosion of Chinese lending and credit was a major factor pushing those countries into financial trouble. This led to debt restructuring negotiations that were difficult in part due to the opaque nature of Chinese lending practices.

The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank have warned that dozens of countries in the developing world — many of which have close trading ties with China — now face debt problems. Even some wealthy nations like Germany face deep challenges because of their over-reliance on doing business with China. German exports to China fell 9 percent last year, the steepest decline since China joined the World Trade Organization in 2001.

Major commodity exporters such as Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia are vulnerable because exports of energy, metals or agricultural products to China account for a significant portion of their economies. The United States is less directly exposed; manufacturing exports to China account for less than one percent of its GDP. But the glut of Chinese goods threatens American manufacturers, and some major American companies, including China. Apple, General Motors, Nike, Starbucks and Teslaare losing sales revenue in China due to weak demand from Chinese consumers, disruption in supply chains or increased competition from subsidized Chinese companies.

China, now by far the world’s largest sovereign lender, has played a leading role in saddling many countries with debt levels comparable to those seen in the 1980s. Over the past decade, during which China provided more loans than the Paris Club — a grouping of 22 of the world’s largest creditor nations — the total value of interest payments by the world’s 75 poorest countries has quadrupled and will exceed their total annual spending on health, education and infrastructure combined, the World Bank says.

The example of Venezuela has shown where these conditions can lead: economic collapse, repression and humanitarian disaster. In a world already shaken by war, the risks posed by sovereign defaults, political instability and resulting mass migration are serious.

Calls are growing for rich economies and creditor nations to provide debt relief, market access and other ways to help fragile economies. These measures will have only limited impact unless China is confronted about its role in these problems. Finding the collective resolve needed to get China to change its selfish ways will be difficult. The first step is to recognize the magnitude of the problem.