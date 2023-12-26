The global economy between geopolitical tensions and the reformulation of alliances

In an era in which the world has become more interconnected and interconnected, compared to ever before, it is no longer possible to ignore the ripple effects of crises resulting from geopolitical tensions, which have come to herald more changes at the level of international economic relations. The continuation of regional conflicts and the escalating trade competition between global powers, The volatile dynamics in the Middle East cannot all be considered abstract regional events, but rather they can be seen as engines that can reshape global trade systems and international investments, and their environments, and impose a new economic reality, which will have a direct – and at the same time disturbing – impact on the economies of all the world. .

Geopolitical events confirm the interconnections between modern global economies, whose impact we clearly see on energy supplies, the disruption of global supply chains, and the creation of major transformations in global markets, and even in the nature of relations between countries. This dynamic landscape represents a complex challenge for policymakers, economists, and business leaders in various parts of the world, as they find themselves in a situation similar to walking on bumpy and turbulent roads, and those who want to continue the journey must find alternative solutions, or adopt costly and bold solutions to move towards stability. Economic and growth.

If we consider the repercussions of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, we will see that European countries have found themselves in a perilous situation, as the interruption of Russian supplies has led to sharp rises in energy prices, and commodity markets have been affected, not only within Europe, but in various parts of the world as well. This scenario shows how regional instability could lead to widespread economic fluctuations, such as unprecedented inflation rates, high interest rates, tight monetary policies, receptive markets, troubling employment and unemployment rates, and economic confrontation between the great powers – especially the United States. The United States and China are pushing to reshape the dynamics of international trade and investment. The repercussions of this confrontation extend beyond the borders of the United States and China, the simplest form of which is evident in the disruption of global supply chains as a result of the trade barriers placed by these two powers, and its ripple effect on the economies intertwined with them, which has been reflected in global industries and markets as well.

This complex, interconnected economic network requires policymakers and business leaders to develop a precise understanding and follow a sophisticated approach to understand how such geopolitical variables can be dealt with, develop strategies adapted to risks, and take advantage of potential opportunities. The national political response to geopolitical crises may be among the decisive means, but the effectiveness and effectiveness of such tools remain dependent on the degree of advance in comprehending the changing global economic landscape, and the planning process, on which the political response depends, must take into account achieving economic flexibility. Which must not be limited to taking a position or reaction towards an issue, but rather includes building systems capable of withstanding and adapting to emerging and future challenges as well.

Among the main recommendations, on which analysts agree, is the need for the national response to be based on three main principles, the first of which is related to reimagining regional and global economic structures and relations, through which geopolitical turmoil can be avoided. What is required here is to develop visions that go beyond diplomatic engagements, and focus on shifting towards more dynamic and multilateral partnerships, capable of adapting and responding to the global scene, and based on the principle of shared responsibility and mutual benefit that enhance economic stability and global peace.

The second principle is related to diversification and sustainability. In light of excessive reliance on volatile sectors or specific resources, the focus should be on expanding economic horizons, whether in terms of encouraging local industrial activities, building commercial partnerships, or expanding markets. Here it is necessary to pay attention to some global trends, such as the shift towards sustainable and renewable energy resources, and consider it a strategic step to achieve a dual goal, which is progress towards environmental sustainability, and separating the national system from the complex network of unstable source energy markets.

As for the third principle, it is linked to investing in innovation and technology as the backbone for achieving economic flexibility and mitigating the shocks of regional conflicts on international trade, especially in fortifying logistics services, managing supply chains, and finding strategic alternatives. The effectiveness of this approach requires cooperation between the government and private sectors to create An ecosystem that frames policies and financing capabilities to support scientific research funds, entrepreneurship, and reward the development of practical solutions in vital sectors, such as renewable energy, cybersecurity, and advanced manufacturing, in order to achieve national goals related to developing industrial and productive sectors, and creating new job opportunities.

These three principles were actually applied by the European Union countries in the midst of the Russian-Ukrainian confrontation, starting with re-evaluating and shaping their trade and economic relations, especially with regard to energy supplies, and their tendency to reduce dependence on Russian gas, searching for new partners and alternative sources of energy, and passing through following… European countries have a policy of diversification and sustainability as part of their strategies to achieve energy independence, improve environmental sustainability, and address climate change, ending with the European Union establishing more than 11 energy investment funds, including a fund to support research and innovation (Horizon) with an independent budget exceeding 95 billion euros, in a step It is part of the Union's strategic directions to invest in innovation and technology.

In conclusion, the relationship between the global economy and geopolitical tensions represents a complex picture that requires precise understanding and strategic insight. Based on current events, it is likely that the challenges imposed by geopolitical changes will continue and push towards reformulating regional and international relations and alliances, especially in the Arab region.

The new data of the geopolitical reality indicate that the intensity of the change will be more intense and fierce, and this will force the countries of the world to stand at critical junctures and take decisions that may lead to defining the features of the structure of the new global economy, and reflect different visions, policies and ideologies, especially in how national economies are managed and their interaction. With global markets.

*Advisor to the Council of Arab Economic Unity, and President of the Arab Union for the Digital Economy in the League of Arab States