The global economy is showing a faster recovery in growth rates than previously expected. This was stated by the first deputy head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Jeffrey Okamoto, reports TASS…

“In January, we forecast that the global economy will grow by 5.5 percent in 2021. However, there are prospects for a faster recovery thanks to additional fiscal stimulus, especially in the United States, and the prospects for larger vaccinations, ”said the IMF official.

However, in most countries, GDP remains well below pre-crisis levels. Only China managed to practically complete its recovery and return to pre-crisis levels of growth, outstripping all major economies.

However, significant risks, including new strains of coronavirus, still remain, he added. Thus, the uncertainty about economic recovery is extremely high. “We don’t know how long the health crisis will last. Access to vaccines remains highly uneven in both developed and developing countries, ”added Okamoto.

In December 2020, the international insurance company Euler Hermes warned that the main condition for the global economic recovery in 2021 will be mass vaccination of the population. The main threat to the global economic recovery will be the short duration of the vaccine. Also, the economic revival may be hampered by the premature lifting of anti-coronavirus restrictions, insufficient fiscal and monetary support for the population and business, the threat of a debt crisis in a number of countries and problems in the banking sector.