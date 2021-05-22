What a difference one year makes to many heads of companies in advanced economies. About 12 months ago, they were dealing with the sudden and severe disappearance of demand for their products. Today, demand is not a problem for most of them, and it is rising. Instead, they struggle to secure the supplies, including the input of raw materials and workers needed to meet that demand – and the consequences of that will determine much more than the company’s success.

Robust consumption and investment, thanks to reopening economies and robust corporate and household budgets, is boosting aggregate demand to a degree that has surprised many, whether they are CEOs, economists, policymakers, or Wall Street analysts. It is a phenomenon that is likely to continue in the coming months and quarterly results, especially in those countries that are able to contain Covid-19 infection, vaccinate many citizens, and prevent new variants of the virus.

The supply side is a much bigger challenge. And it is, in fact, a huge mess.

Bottlenecks and other deadlocks disrupt many supply chains. Shipping insurance, including availability of containers, is becoming more and more difficult. And the waves of Covid-19 disease in some of the countries involved in global supply chains – such as Bangladesh, India, and Vietnam – as well as geopolitical uncertainties, including recurring tensions between China, the United States and Europe, add to the headache facing those who do not just try. Get the raw materials to their factories in a timely and cost-effective manner but also to meet the seasonal demand for their final products.

Compounding this problem is the seemingly puzzling labor shortage that, just last week, resulted in the biggest miscalculation of recorded US nonfarm payroll data. Indeed, Amazon.com and McDonald’s have increased entry-level wages in an attempt to counter the growing shortage of workers. Many other companies are sure to follow. This may help attract some people who benefit from unemployment benefits into the workforce, but they are unlikely to overcome the various factors that keep potential workers out of work such as lack of childcare, closed schools, and skills mismatches.

The more I hear from the companies that deal with all of this, the less convinced I am that the problems with supply will soon dissipate. Instead, it is likely that the situation will get worse before it gets better.

In seeking to protect their profit margins, many firms will tend to pass higher input costs down to final prices. There is a high probability that such price increases will continue given the increased demand and industrial focus associated with the Coronavirus that has protected and, in some cases, boosted the pricing power of many companies. As an example, the American businessman and investor, Warren Buffett, recently noted that many companies had raised prices.

Understanding these dynamics is critical not only for corporate heads but also for economists, Wall Street analysts, and policymakers. One of the big lessons learned from the big mistakes in recent data – especially the April jobs report and CPI – is that everyone should pay more attention to compiling evidence at the company and sector level rather than resorting to broad statements from top to bottom corporate leaders.

When it comes to policy, the growing unrest on the supply side is making it crucial for Congress to urgently act and consider the infrastructure proposals put forward by the Biden administration. Not only does it try to improve the performance of supply chains and increase productivity, but it also contains measures to encourage greater participation in the workforce and reduce the problem of unavailability of required skills over time.

Then there is the Federal Reserve, which has repeatedly insisted that inflationary pressures are temporary and bearable. However, it is true that it will take several months of data to assess the nature and persistence of high inflation. However, there is already sufficient evidence at the corporate and macroeconomic levels to question the assertion that the price hike will be “temporary”. Instead of saying this as a mantra and attributing the high probability to a single baseline scenario, the Fed is better off looking at a range of potential outcomes. This would enable it to develop and carefully communicate its readiness for rapid and timely policy responses if needed.

For many years, many analysts and policymakers have felt that the most important economic challenge facing many developed countries is an acute shortage of aggregate demand. Today, in the next few quarters, the supply side will be the primary determinant of success for companies, policymakers, and the economy as a whole.

* President of Queen’s College, University of Cambridge, UK, and an economic advisor to major industrial and financial companies in the world.

To be published in a private arrangement with the Washington Post and Bloomberg News Service.