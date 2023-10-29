His Excellency Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, signed a memorandum of understanding and joint work with the parliamentarians of the Republics of Cape Verde and Guinea Bissau, during the participation of the delegation of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, headed by Al Jarwan, in the 147th session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in the capital of the Republic of Angola, Luanda.

The two agreements come to frame cooperation between the Council and the parliamentarians of Cape Verde and Guinea-Bissau to enhance cooperation in the areas of tolerance and peace at the parliamentary level and to nominate a member from the Parliament of Cape Verde and another from the Parliament of Guinea-Bissau in the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace and partnership in organizing initiatives and conferences in support of peace and tolerance in various fields, and recognition of the World Council. For tolerance and peace as a reference for mobilizing and unifying international efforts for tolerance and peace.

During the activities of the 147th session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Angola, Al-Jarwan met with a group of participating heads of national and regional parliaments, and discussed with them ways to enhance cooperation and joint work in order to spread and enhance tolerance and peace around the world.