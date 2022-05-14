The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace mourned His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who moved next to his Lord yesterday, Friday.

Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, extended to the leadership and people of the United Arab Emirates, the Arab and Islamic nations, and the world at large, his deepest condolences and sympathy on the death of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praying to the Almighty to bless him with his vast mercy and dwell in spaciousness and reward him with the best reward on behalf of his people and his nation.



