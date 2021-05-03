Henry of England, 36, returned to the UK to accompany his family to the funeral of his grandfather, Philip of Edinburgh. British newspapers have ensured that he returned home to California, along with Meghan Markle and her son Archie, hurt by the cold reception he received from his family. His abrupt departure from the traditional British royal family and the explosive interview that the Dukes of Sussex had with Oprah Winfrey did not augur a return under canopy either. However, if the sadness for the warmth of his family exists, Enrique of England seems determined to compensate it with the interest that both he and his wife arouse on the other side of the Atlantic.

The charisma of Prince Henry, together with the fascination for royalty that they have in the United States – a relatively young country that does not have this type of institutions or families but that desperately likes to seek them – has opened a horizon of great possibilities for the future of the Sussexes that it seems they have failed to appreciate in England. And this same Sunday, the young son of the heir to the British crown has shown it with his participation and motivating speech in VAX Live: The concert to reunite the world, a global event that kicked off when it was filmed this Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, and that It will air on May 8.

Organized by Global Citizen, a movement that on its website advertises itself as a unifying force for people who want to “change the world” and focuses on issues such as fighting poverty and defending the planet and equality, the participation of Prince Henry was directly related to the objective of the event that will be presented by singer Selena Gomez: “Hello everyone. We are at a watershed moment in the global fight against covid 19. Tonight is a celebration for each of you, the vaccinated frontline workers and the millions of frontline heroes around the world, ”he said. “You have spent the last year fighting bravely and altruism to protect us all. They served and sacrificed, put themselves in danger and bravely knowing the costs. We owe them a deep and incredible gratitude. Thanks”.

In the global event that will be accessed next Saturday, in addition to the Dukes of Sussex who are the presidents of this campaign, Joe and Jill Biden, president and first lady of the United States; the vice president, Kamala Harris, and celebrities from different fields such as Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman, Jennifer López, Jimmy Kimmel, Nomzamo Mbatha, Olivia Munn or Sean Penn, with the main objective that vaccines against the disease that has caused this pandemic is distributed throughout the world.

Prince Henry, during the event organized by Global Citizen and recorded in Los Angeles this Sunday. Kevin Mazur / Getty

Dressed casually, in gray jeans and a blue shirt, Enrique from England gave a speech that kept the focus on this purpose after thanking the work of those who have been on the front line fighting the pandemic: “We are also uniting because This pandemic cannot end unless we act collectively, with an unprecedented commitment to the humanity we share. The vaccine should be distributed to everyone everywhere. We cannot truly rest or recover until there is a fair distribution in all corners of the world. The mission before us is one in which we cannot afford to fail and that’s what tonight is all about. The virus does not respect borders and access to the vaccine cannot be determined by geography. It must be accepted as a basic right for all and that is our starting point, ”said the Duke of Sussex.

He added: “None of us should feel comfortable thinking that we can be okay when so many others are suffering. In reality, and especially with this pandemic, when someone suffers, we all suffer. We must look beyond ourselves with empathy and compassion toward those we know and those we don’t. We need to lift up all of humanity and ensure that no one person or community is left behind. What we do at this time will go down in history and tonight, we stand in solidarity with the millions of families across India who are battling a devastating second wave. “

The intervention of Enrique of England already had a precedent in a joint statement that he issued with his wife Meghan Markle: “During the past year, our world has experienced pain, loss and struggle. Now we have to recover and heal, together, ”said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. “We cannot leave anyone behind. We will all benefit, we will all be safer, when everyone, everywhere, has equal access to the vaccine. We must pursue equitable vaccine distribution and restore faith in our common humanity. The mission could not be more critical or important ”.