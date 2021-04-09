That the PC world is important for video games is something that you do not doubt when you see the list of the best sellers worldwide on Steam being dominated by Xbox games. According to reports obtained directly from Steam, 9 of the 20 games on the list were developed by Xbox Game Studios. It is not surprising that Playstation is also interested in releasing its games on PC, with these sales results.

And not only this, from the list we also find several more games that are third parties, they are on Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft’s idea of make Xbox an ecosystem that transcends the limits of the console, seem to bring good results, which will only be more reasons to get more and better games, reasons that are just corroborated with that list of the best sellers worldwide on Steam. And this is not the first time this has happened.

3 Xbox Game Studios games among the most successful games on Steam

The list of the world’s best sellers on Steam

Sea of ​​Thieves, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Forza 4, Age of Empire and even the Fable Anniversary are some of the games that top the list, although not the only ones present on it. Xbox Game Studios would officially be the developer with the most games on the list of the best sellers worldwide on Steam. With Xbox’s policy of releasing all its new games on both PC and console, it seems that we can continue to see this situation.

Especially if we think that games that are announced and forthcomingThey are games that promise to show all the quality that Microsoft and Xbox have been preparing for a long time. Still counting on this, future Bethesda games. Once again, Xbox’s decision to create an ecosystem seems to be the best vision of what the future of gaming holds.