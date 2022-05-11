Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) The Global Aviation Industry Summit, hosted by Mubadala Investment Company at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi between 24 and 26 May 2022, announced the return of the Next Generation Leaders Program with the aim of developing the capabilities and skills of the future workforce in line with the growth of the aviation and space sector for growth in the future.

The program was launched in response to the increasing shortage in the world of competencies and expertise in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, which requires work to develop expertise in these vital areas and bridge the gap that would impede the development and growth of several sectors and industries, including the aviation, space and defense sectors. Unless governments and companies work together to tackle this problem.

The Next Generation Leaders Program is a program designed to empower and develop the skills of students, graduates and young professionals. The program will extend over the three days of the summit, and will include dialogue forums, networking and relationship-building opportunities, activities to provide mentorship, workshops and exhibitions for universities. The program is designed to enhance the capabilities of stakeholders to provide assistance in skills development in the aviation sector and to serve as a platform to highlight outstanding youth to potential employers with the aim of helping them advance their careers.

One of the programme’s sessions, titled “The New Face of Manufacturing”, will focus on the capabilities and potential of the aviation sector in terms of attracting talent more effectively. One of the seminars will discuss whether promotional activities help the development of related products and manufacturing processes, and whether virtual prototyping technologies, artificial intelligence, 3D printing and robotics represent the new address of manufacturing processes, to enhance talent acquisition. Speakers include Hala Al-Zarqani, Project Manager, Lockheed Martin Center for Innovation and Security Solutions, Noura Al-Buraiki, Director of Production, Strata Manufacturing, and Fatima Ali Al-Hajri, Vice President of Product and Solutions Engineering at Yahsat. Lockheed Martin Center for Innovation and Security Solutions: “Future generations need a set of appropriate skills in order to be able to keep pace with the competitiveness witnessed by the global economy, which has become highly dependent on advanced technologies. The Lockheed Martin Center for Innovation and Security Solutions in Abu Dhabi received more than 100 Emirati students from Skills, where they received specialized training in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics within the framework of real space and defense projects.With the support of our partners, we aim to enhance our recruitment of more young engineers and scientists and prepare them to work and employ their expertise and skills in the defense and national security industries of the UAE. “For his part, he said. Timothy Howes, Managing Director of Tarsus Middle East: “The Next Generation Leaders program returns this year with more focus on Developing the skills of the future workforce to keep pace with the needs of the space and aviation sectors. We are also pleased that many specialists in these fields will use their expertise to lead discussions towards finding solutions, and participate in various activities such as mentorship sessions and workshops to help students, graduates and young professionals enter these sectors. Through this program, we hope to contribute to bridging this skills gap and ensuring the efficiency and sustainability of these sectors in the future.” The Next Generation Leaders Program, in partnership with the Space Generation Advisory Council and with the support of Safran, will provide a mentoring platform for students and young professionals to obtain business guidance from sector leaders There will also be leadership seminars and networking events in collaboration with the US Business Council in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, where leading CEOs will meet to discuss the benefits of working in the aviation sector.The discussion will be followed by a questioning session and an opportunity to network and build relationships.The summit will extend over the course of Three days of discussions and lectures on the defense, aviation and aerospace sectors will be on the agenda.In addition, the 2022 summit will include new activities, such as workshops for startups organized by Aerospace Xelerated, and sessions on the pioneering role of technology in the development of the aviation sector.