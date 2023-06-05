About to conclude on Friday in Paris the second round of negotiations to advance towards an international treaty against plastic pollution, World Environment Day, which is celebrated this Monday, June 5, is dedicated in large part to this omnipresent plague in our daily life. France 24 analyzes in ten figures the extent of this phenomenon and its consequences.

According to OECDthat is the amount of plastic produced each year in the world, in tons. This figure more than doubled between 2000 and 2019, and the acceleration is set to continue: if nothing is done, world production will almost triple by 2060, reaching 1,231 million tons of plastic.

This is the maximum useful life of almost two-thirds of the plastics produced each year, according to the OECD. Plastics are mainly used to package food (31%) and textiles and consumer goods (23%), so they end up as waste after one or a few uses.

This is the number of tons of plastic waste produced on the planet in 2019, according to the OECD. However, the proportion varies enormously from one part of the globe to another: 21% come from the United States, 19% from China, 28% from OECD countries and 5% from India. The rest of the world represents 27%.

Is the average amount of plastic waste produced per year by France, according to Eurostat, slightly higher than the European average (35 kg). The equivalent of 1,070 500 ml bottles. In total, around 30 million tonnes of plastic waste are produced in the EU each year.

This is the percentage of plastic waste that was recycled worldwide in 2019, according to the OECD. Of the rest, half ends up in landfills, 19% is incinerated and 22% is left in nature or burned in the open. In total, every year 22 million tons of plastic waste are dumped into the environment.

This is the share of plastic in global greenhouse gas emissions in 2019, according to the OECD. In addition to the pollution it generates, therefore, it also has a harmful effect on the climate.

Most of these emissions come from the production and processing of fossil fuels, since More than 99% of plastics are produced from oil, gas and coal. If this use continues to increase as projected, its greenhouse gas emissions will reach 15% of the global carbon budget by 2050, estimates the NGO Human Rights Watch.

That is the number of people who die each year in developing countries from diseases related to poor waste managementin particular because of the toxic fumes emitted when plastic waste is burned, according to a study by the Tearfund association.

That is the number of tons of plastic waste that have accumulated in aquatic environments between 1970 and 2019, according to the OECD: 109 million tons in rivers and lakes and 30 million tons in the oceans. In total, it is estimated that the equivalent of a truckload of plastic containers ends up in the ocean every minute.

That is the number of marine mammals that die each year from ingesting plastic or becoming entangled in debris. In addition to nets and plastic bags, the ocean is full of microplastics, small pieces less than 5 mm in diameter formed by the fragmentation of bags, bottles, tires, cigarette butts, clothing fibers, etc. For example, blue whales ingest 10 million of them a day, according to a study published in 2022 in the magazine ‘Nature’.

That is the number of grams of plastic that humans absorb each weekaccording to youn Australian study published in 2019the equivalent of a credit card.

This infographic was adapted from its original in French