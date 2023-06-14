Manchester United has been immersed in a bid between INEOS and Qatar for several months to see who will take over the English team and now it seems that the American owners have made up their minds and will make a statement shortly, since these weeks have accelerated the process and both parties start to get impatient.
Who is the owner of Manchester United?
The current owners of the historic English team are the Glazers, an American family who have been in charge of the team since 2005. Then, the club was acquired for 1,080 million euros, and if the offer of 6,000 million is accepted, they will have obtained a great benefit from this operation. Apart from Manchester United, Malcolm Glazer also bought the American football team ‘Tampa Bay Buccaneers’.
More Premier League news
When did the Glazers decide to put the team up for sale?
In November 2022, Manchester United released a statement in which the board announced its intention to bring new investors into the team, either through the partial or full purchase of the club. For several years now, the Glazer family has recognized that the club needs an investment to be able to return to the top of the European elite and also renovate Old Trafford.
Who will be the new owner of Manchester United?
Despite the talk of Qatar in general, it will be Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani who is the new owner of Manchester United, as the Qatari outlet reports. alwatan.
What other offers did Manchester United have?
As we mentioned previously, Jim Ratcliffe is the other party in the bid to win the English team. The only difference is that the offer from the owner of INEOS is to take over part of the club, while the Qatari offer is to take complete control of the team.
What was the last offer?
Although it is not known for sure since this information is filtered alwatana newspaper belonging to Sheikh Al Thani, the latest offer made by Qatar was about 6,000 million euros for the complete purchase of the club.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Glazer #family #sells #Manchester #United #owner
Leave a Reply