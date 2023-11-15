At 22 years old Jannik Sinner it is already an icon and not only in Italy. The whole world is starting to appreciate him and last night’s victory against Novak Djokovic made him even more of a star. And just like a star he also shines off the pitch. Despite still having a boyish face, Sinner carries around the world the charm of Italian fashion and at the same time it is also popular with foreign brands. Has a glamorous side which has already caused quite a bit of discussion, but which, now that he is also very strong on the pitch, will be an added value for him not only as an athlete, but as a “character”. Let’s also explore this aspect of Sinner which is increasingly coming to the surface even with the sound of millionaire contracts…