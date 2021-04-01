The Gladiators will have to travel a very hard road in Tokyo 2020. The draw for the group stage of the Olympic tournament, which was held this Thursday International Handball Federation (IHF), left the Argentine team paired with five highly demanding opponents: Brazil, the classic South American rival, and four European powers, France, Germany, Norway and Spain. In the other zone, which is much more accessible on paper, Denmark, Egypt, Bahrain, Japan, Sweden and Portugal will play.

“We knew it would be very complicated because the best arrive so we will have to be at our best level. Here in Spain they talk about the group of death. But it has to give us the same,” said Gonzalo Carou, player from Puerto Sagunto of the Spanish league and Argentine captain.

The 41-year-old pivot, who will play the Olympics for the third time, added: “We want to compete and beat the best. Hopefully we get a good tournament and perform at the level we’ve been having.”

“The last one, did it make sense that it wasn’t the most difficult of all? What a crazy tournament, what a challenge, but what a beautiful moment it comes to us …”, wrote on his Twitter account Sebastián Simonet, who will have Tokyo as his last olympic appointment.

Shortly after the draw, the IHF also released the game schedule for the first phase. Argentina will debut in group A on Saturday, July 24 against France, Olympic champion in Beijing 2008 and London 2012, silver in Rio 2016 and top 4 in the last ten World Cups.

Two days later, on Monday 26, he will collide with Germany, winner of the medal of bronze at the Brazilian Games. On Wednesday 28 they will face Norway, sixth in the World Cup that was played in January in Egypt, finalist in 2017 and 2019 and third in the European pageant last year.

On July 30, the South American classic will be played, the first in the opening phase of an Olympic handball tournament. Argentina and Brazil were in separate areas in Rio, the only edition in which there were two representatives from the continent.

At the closing of the group, on Sunday, August 1, the Argentines will face Spain, bronze at this year’s ecumenical event in Egypt and current two-time European champion.

The best four from each group will advance to the quarterfinals, which will be played on Tuesday, August 3. The semifinals will be on Thursday the 5th and the final on Saturday the 7th.

“A European may have a higher level because the best teams are in Europe, but the best teams go to the Olympic Games. In our group, we have all the strongest teams: only Denmark is missing instead of Norway. A priori Brazil and Argentina are at another level compared to those powers “, analyzed the Spanish Manolo chains, coach of the Argentine team.

And I add: “You have to try to beat a rival similar to us like Brazil and then surprise. It is very difficult but it is an honor and a great challenge to compete with the best powers in the world in Tokyo“.

The Gladiators are attending the Olympics for the third time in a row. In their first historic participation, in London 2012, and in the Rio 2016 event, they failed to pass the first stage and finished tenth.

They will arrive in Tokyo motivated and in a great moment, after get the best historical performance in a World Cup in January. In Egyptian lands, they were one goal away from getting into the quarterfinals for the first time: they lost 26 to 25 to Qatar at the close of the second phase and a draw was enough to advance.

Despite the pain for that classification that escaped so little, they took an 11th place and improved the 12th that had been achieved in Sweden 2011 and in Qatar 2015, editions in which, under another game format, they had lost in the round of 16.

Can they sign a similar performance and make history at Tokyo 2020?

