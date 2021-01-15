Argentina has played every edition of the men’s handball World Cup since its debut in Japan in 1997. It could never get among the top eight. His best results were achieved in France 2011 and Qatar 2015, editions in which he reached the round of 16. The Gladiators They dream of breaking that barrier at the Egypt meeting, in which they will debut this Friday against Congo for group D, in Cairo.

They know that it will not be easy, especially after a 2020 with little competition and little teamwork time due to the pandemic. But confident after a great prep tour, they aim high, yet keep their feet on the ground. This is how they told Clarín Sebastián and Diego Simonet, Gonzalo Carou and Federico Pizarro, four referents of the squad, in the preview of the first game, which will be played at 2:00 p.m. in our country, with televising from DeporTV and DirecTV.

“It would be incredible to qualify for the quarter-finals, although we know that this is going to be very, very difficult. Therefore, a result that would leave us satisfied would be to get through the first round and then be among the top three of our group in the second.” Carou said, that at the age of 41 he will play his 11th and, surely, his last World Cup.

“I think we have a very mature group, but also with a lot of spare parts, with a lot of game volume and with very clear ideas. We saw it in training and on the tour we did before traveling to Egypt. We saw a team very seriously. , with a lot of desire and a lot of rhythm. Now is the time to show it in a big tournament like this, “he added.

The Spanish-led team Manuel Cardenas will have three rivals of different caliber in the initial phase, which will play in the Egyptian capital. Will start before Congo, one of the contest’s debutants; then face Bahrain, Sunday at 14; and will close before Denmark, current Olympic champion and defending champion, on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. The Argentines recognized that they should not trust anyone.

“A priori, Congo would be the weakest in the group, the rival we have to defeat yes or yes. But they have a great physical display and they are very strong. I still think that tactically we can win that fight. Bahrain is a team similar to Qatar. He plays very well, they have great players and they are at a similar level to ours. That will be the key game of the first round to be able to advance to the second round with some points. And everyone knows Denmark. He is one of the best. teams in the world, a super power. Although our mentality is to go out and win every game, regardless of who is ahead, we know that against a team like the Danish, you almost go out onto the pitch with an adverse result “, Pizarro analyzed.

If it manages to advance to the second stage, Argentina will also meet the qualifiers of group C (Croatia, Qatar, Japan and Angola). And it should beat Denmark or Croatia, two great favorites, to fulfill the dream of quarters. The outlook is complicated, although the great performance shown by the team on the tour of Qatar and Russia prior to the World Cup – which closed with the first win in history against Spain, although an Iberian B team – fed their confidence.

“Those games left us very good feelings. We went from less to more. The first in Qatar (loss 24-22 against the locals) we played just off the plane, which was very commendable. The team always competed, they delivered always and ended up playing well, orderly and maintaining intensity. We hadn’t gotten together for a long time. Some of us had not competed for many months – I hadn’t played since January of last year, for example – and others, with too many competitions in recent months. 2020 It was weird and difficult. So we didn’t know what to expect. I think that if we had to sign under what conditions to arrive at the tournament before traveling, we would have signed to arrive as we are today, “analyzed Sebastián Simonet, who will also say goodbye to the World Cup in Egypt.

His brother Diego acknowledged: “I wish we had more time to train and prepare together, but we did not have it because of everything that happened with the pandemic. So perhaps we are not at the level that we could have reached, but I think that affects everyone because of The same. For us, this World Cup will help us continue to improve and fully reach Tokyo 2020, which is the great goal of this year. “

The tournament will be played without an audience. According to Sebastián Simonet, the most impressive thing will be “to see the empty stands.” Photo EFE / EPA / Anne-Christine Poujoulat

A special World Cup

Egypt 2021 will be the first World Cup that an Argentine national team will play since the pandemic broke out. And like all the events that were held and will be held in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, it will be held under strict prevention measures, which will transform it into a special tournament for players. Confined to bubbles, isolated from the rest of the campuses and tested regularly, Argentines are already living a different experience than in previous editions. And, they say, they feel comfortable and protected.

“Since we arrived I have the feeling that things are being done very well. We disembarked and did not even set foot in the airport. They took us directly through a sleeve to the group of the organization, where they were waiting to do an antigen test. We got to the hotel and they did a PCR on all of us; and we had to wait for the results to do some activity. And now, we are all complying with the measures that we already know, mask, alcohol gel … It is the new reality and you have to get used to it, because this virus is super contagious. The team that best gets used to it will have an advantage or at least it will be calmer, “said Pizarro, who tested positive for coronavirus three months ago and recovered in time for the tournament.

“The truth is, we cannot complain. Everything is fine, the hotel is very good, we are training well in the morning and in the afternoon. Perhaps the quality of the food is not the best, but everything is very positive. We are happy to be here, “said Diego.

Among the prevention measures for Covid-19 is the regular disinfection of stadiums and hotels. Photo EFE / EPA / Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Carou recognized that what they are living in Egypt was just what he imagined. “A lot of control, a lot of tests. It’s a shame not to be able to go out for a walk or get together with colleagues, former colleagues or friends of others selected for coffee. We had planned to visit the pyramids and we are not going to do it. Those things are missed, but it is the thing to do to keep the bubble. Everyone has to take care of themselves and the team. So we are going to live it in a different way than the previous ones, “he said.

What will they miss the most? “The public”, assured Sebastián.

“We are used to constantly wearing the chinstrap and always being careful, although inside the hotel we can relax a little. We have been living with the virus for a year. To new routines, such as changes in dining room hours or not being able to bathe in the stadium changing rooms, we get used to it. I think what is going to impact us the most is going to be seeing the empty stands. I would have liked to play with the public. And I think that in stadiums as big as the ones that are going to be used for the tournament, enabling a limited capacity would not have been risky for the players. But if they decided that it should be behind closed doors, it is because they thought about it a lot and it is the best option, “said the older Simonet.

