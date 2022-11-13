The gladiator: plot, cast, phrases and streaming of the film on Channel 5

Tonight, November 13, 2022, at 9.20 pm on Canale 5, Il Gladiator, a colossal film from 2000 directed by Ridley Scott, starring Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Richard Harris, Oliver Reed and Tomas Arana will be broadcast. Crowe plays the faithful general Maximus, who is betrayed when Commodus, the ambitious son of Emperor Marcus Aurelius, assassinates his father and seizes the throne. Reduced into slavery, Maximus reappears in the arena in the ranks of gladiators to avenge the murder of his family and his emperor. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In the year 180 AD the general Maximus Decimo Meridius leads the Roman army to victory during the war against the Marcomanni in Germany, earning the esteem of the elderly Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius, who, sick and feeling close to the end, does not accept his son Commodus as his successor, considering him unsuitable for the role, and designates General Maximus, seeing there the son he would have liked to have in Commodus’s place: Marcus Aurelius intends to entrust him with the task of restoring the republic by returning power to the senate, or to the Roman people, as it took place before the advent of the imperial age. Commodus, disappointed and distressed by his father’s choice, kills him by choking him with his own chest before the parent makes his decision public. Maximus understands that the emperor did not die of natural causes but was killed by his son; he refuses, therefore, to submit to Commodus, who then orders General Quintus, head of the Pretoria Guard and friend of Maximus, to have him beheaded and crucified his family.

The gladiator: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Gladiator, but what is the full cast of the film? Here is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Russell Crowe: Massimo Decimo Meridio

Joaquin Phoenix: Commodus

Connie Nielsen: Augusta Lucilla

Oliver Reed: Proximo

Richard Harris: Marcus Aurelius

Derek Jacobi: Senator Gracchus

Djimon Hounsou: Juba

David Schofield: Senator Falco

John Shrapnel: Senator Gaius

Tomas Arana: Fifth

Ralf Moeller: Hagen

Spencer Treat Clark: Lucio Vero

David Hemmings: Cassius

Tommy Flanagan: Cicero

Giannina Facio: wife of Massimo

Giorgio Cantarini: son of Massimo

Omid Djalili: seller of slaves and livestock

Chris Kell: Kidnapped scribe

Tony Curran: spy

Mark Lewis: spy

John Quinn: Valerius

Alun Raglan: Praetorian

Charlie Allan: leader of the Germanic barbarians

David Nicholls: giant man

Phrases

We have seen the plot and cast, but what are the famous phrases of The Gladiator? Here are some of them:

Massimo Decimo Meridio: “At my signal, raise hell.”

Massimo Decimo Meridio: “Siblings! What we do in life, echoes in eternity! “

Massimo Decimo Meridio: “If you find yourself alone, riding on green prairies with the sun on your face, don’t worry too much, because you will be in the Elysian fields, and you will already be dead”.

Marcus Aurelius: “There was a dream once it was Rome you could only whisper it, anything stronger than a sigh would make it vanish, it was so fragile. I fear that she will not survive the winter ”.

Massimo Decimo Meridio: “The time of honors will soon be over for you, prince.”

Maximum: “My home is in the hills of Trujillo. A very simple place, pink stones that heat up in the sun and a garden that smells of herbs by day and jasmine by night. Beyond the gate there is a gigantic poplar, figs, apple trees, pear trees. The ground, Marco, is black, black like my wife’s hair, vineyards on the southern slopes, olive trees on the north, ponies play with my son who wants to be one of them “.

Massimo Decimo Meridio: “Three weeks from now, I will reap my harvest. Imagine where you want to be, because it will be! Close ranks! Follow me!”

Streaming and tv

Where to see The Gladiator on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – November 13, 2022 – at 9.20 pm on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the MediasetPlay.it platform.