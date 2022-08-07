[Rassegna stampa] – At Silverstone MotoGP has once again rediscovered the heroism that characterizes its riders and that pushes these athletes to achieve feats that would seem objectively impossible for other sportsmen. The literature of the World Championship is full of centaurs who showed up on the track in conditions of physical disabilities and what was achieved yesterday by Aleix Espargarò in qualifying for the British GP it fits perfectly into this framework. The Spaniard from Aprilia, in fact, flew to the ground – the protagonist of a frightening one highside – during FP4, just a few minutes from the start of qualifying. Doctor Charte, who visited the standard bearer of the Noale house, second in the world ranking, found a “bilateral contusion of both ankles“.

Very few thought it possible that # 41 could take part regularly in qualifying. Yet Espargarò not only lapped on the track in Q2, but even managed to print the sixth best time, earning a sensational second row alongside two of the main title contenders: championship leader Fabio Quartararo and home Ducati rider Pecco. Bagnaia. The story, however, may not have a happy ending. The pain that Aleix feels is in fact very strong and it is not excluded should give up the race. The Italian newspapers, however, did not remain impassive in front of his courage, as evidenced by the article signed by Paolo Ianieri in the Gazzetta dello Sport.

“The tears of emotion, after those of pain and fear. In less than an hour, Aleix Espargaro […] passes from despair and from the darkest thoughts, those of an incredible and perhaps unrepeatable season flown away in the arc of a curve […] to the joy, however suffering, of an enterprise that smells of epic. […] in the end Aleix found himself sixth on today’s grid, but that of the Granollers driver remains a great feat. […] In reality, the certainty of seeing Espargaro in the saddle will only be available this morning, given that over the hours the pain especially in the right foot has increased: interviews canceled, cryotherapy treatment in the Mobile Clinic and absolute rest, in the hope, above all, that the limb does not swell too much. […]“.