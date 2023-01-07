The actor Paul Mescal is in advanced talks to play the lead character in the film The Gradiator 2. The film in question will serve as a sequel to Ridley Scott’s 2000 film Gladiatorwhich the actor saw Russell Crowe as the iconic Maximus Decimo Meridio.

The film turned out to be a huge box office success, earning $460.5 millionand also garnered critical acclaim, being nominated in twelve Oscar categories and winning fiveincluding the prize for the best movie.

According to what was reported by DeadlinesMescal is currently in talks to take on the lead role in Gladiator 2 (working title). The actor, should play a Adult Luciusson of the character of Lucilla interpreted by Connie Nielsen in the 2000 film. For the role in question were also considered Timothee Chalamet, Austin Butler, Richard Madden And Miles Teller.

Born in 1996, Paul Mescal is an actor on the rise in Hollywood. After making himself known in the theatrical arena in the adaptation of the novel The Great GatsbyMescal caught the attention of the general public with the miniseries Normal Peoplein which he was joined by the actress Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Apart from this, however, the details related to Gladiator 2 are still tightly hidden, given that the film in question is still in the very early stages of pre-production.