The countdown to the world’s most iconic glaciers has begun. A third of those protected as UNESCO World Heritage Sites are doomed to disappear by 2050, regardless of efforts to limit temperature rise. This is what the United Nations Organization for Education, Science and Culture warns in a report published yesterday on the accelerated melting of glaciers due to climate change.

According to UNESCO, all those located in African World Heritage sites could disappear between now and 2050, including those of the Kilimanjaro National Park in Tanzania and Mount Kenya, the highest mountain in the latter country and the second in Africa.

In Europe, the disappearance of the glaciers of the Pyrenees-Monte Perdido, located on the border between Spain and France, and of the ice masses of the Dolomites in Italy, unfortunately topical last summer by the detachment of a large plate that caused six deaths and 16 disappeared. The Marmolada tragedy, which occurred in early July, was linked to the effects of the climate emergency, since on the eve of the event a record temperature of 10 degrees was reached at the Marmolada summit. The days of the glaciers of the Yellowstone and Yosemite National Parks, both in the United States, also have their days numbered, warns UNESCO.

In total, fifty UNESCO World Heritage Sites are home to glaciers, representing almost 10% of their total Earth surface. In these places, 18,600 glaciers have been identified, covering approximately 66,000 km2.

Increase in emissions



The UNESCO study, carried out in collaboration with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), shows that “these glaciers have been retreating at an accelerated rate since the year 2000 due to the increase in CO2 emissions, which are warming the temperatures”.

“Currently they lose 58,000 million tons of ice per year – which is equivalent to the combined annual use of water by France and Spain – and are responsible for almost 5% of the rise in sea level observed in the world,” UNESCO warns in your report.

Although a third is mortally wounded, UNESCO assures that “it is still possible to save the other two thirds if the increase in global temperature does not exceed 1.5 ° C compared to the pre-industrial period.” “This report is a call to action. Only a rapid reduction in our levels of CO2 emissions can save the glaciers and the exceptional biodiversity that depends on them”, warned Audrey Azoulay, Director General of UNESCO. Azoulay considers that this will be an important challenge for the COP27 climate summit that starts this Sunday in Egypt.

Among the most threatened glaciers are those of the Three Parallel Rivers Park in Yunnan (China), which are the ones that have suffered the highest mass losses compared to the year 2000 (57.2%) and are also the ones that melt the most quickly from the entire list. The United Nations warns that the glaciers of the Los Alerces National Park in Argentina, which have already lost 45.6% of their mass compared to the year 2000, are also in danger.

UNESCO recalls that “half of humanity depends directly or indirectly on glaciers as a source of water for domestic, agricultural and energy use.” “When glaciers melt rapidly, millions of people face water scarcity and increased risk of natural disasters such as floods, and millions more may be displaced by resulting sea level rise,” IUCN warns. dedicated to the conservation of natural resources.