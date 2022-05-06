At 12.40 the Corsa Rosa starts: the first 195-kilometer fraction hides pitfalls. Here’s how to follow it

It is the day, finally: at 12.40 the Giro d’Italia 105 starts from Budapest, the highly anticipated Corsa Rosa which for the fourteenth time will start from abroad: Hungary had got the start of the Giro in 2020, then the pandemic has changed the plans, but the three stages planned this year pay off the wait. Carapaz against Van der Poel and Dumoulin, Carapaz against everyone and of course Vincenzo Nibali. From today and up to the finish line in the Verona Arena it will be possible to follow the Giro live on our website: every day starting at 12, the live story of the stage, the videos, the best from social networks, comments and images for non lose even a minute of the race.

The stage – It starts with a fraction in line, from the Heroes’ Square in Budapest to the Visegrad Castle, 195 km, with a slight uphill finish. It will be electricity immediately, because the first pink jersey is worth a lot. It is not a day for pure sprinters, but for sprinters and powerful forwards. See also Juve star, brilliant Inter, Milan far away: the market's pagellone

The last 5600 meters are uphill: the first 2 km at an average 2.6%, then the last 3 are at an average 5.1%, with peaks of 8%. The arrival is at the top of Visegrad Castle, one of the best preserved fortresses in Europe, with a fascinating panorama over the Danube. A perfect setting for a royal duel. And the men from the standings? They are obliged to remain vigilant, a “hole” between two groups is enough and seconds are delayed.

The favorites – Arrival stage for powerful strikers and sprinters. Van der Poel will try, he has also done a secret workout useful to measure the power that may be necessary to close in front of the others. Which are no less: Valverde wore only one yellow jersey in his career, in 2008 at Plumelec, a finish similar to this one. Girmay does not hide: “I’ll point and I’ll try”. Ewan goes even further: “I have a 50% chance”. And then Nizzolo, Ulissi, Albanese, Ballerini and certainly Démare. See also DR Congo - Morocco: schedule, TV channel in Spain, Mexico and South America, online streaming and lineups

How to follow him on TV – For this edition, Rai will again broadcast the Corsa Rosa live in the clear. It begins with “Waiting for the Giro”, led by Tommaso Mecarozzi with Beppe Conti, then at the beginning of the stage space for Francesco Pancani with Alessandro Petacchi, Giada Borgato and Fabio Genovesi. Until 13.59 the broadcast will be on Rai Sport + HD and will be called “Prima direct”, from 14 it will pass on Rai 2 for “Giro live” and “Giro on arrival”. At the end of the stage, line to the historic “Processo alla Tappa”, which turns 60 and will be led by Alessandro Fabretti with the incursions of Sonny Colbrelli. At 8 pm, on Rai Sport + HD, “Arriva il Giro”: an hour of summary of the day that has just ended.

On the pay front, Discovery will broadcast the Giro d’Italia live in full and without interruptions on Eurosport, discovery + and GCN + for a total of 110 hours of live broadcast in 50 European countries. On the microphones, among others, the new entries Alberto Contador and Bradley Wiggins, as well as Robbie McEwen. See also The possible line-up of FC Barcelona to face Sevilla

