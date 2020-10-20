Colombian Fernando Gaviria, from the UAE Emirates team, on the Giro stage last Saturday. LUCA BETTINI / AFP

Colombian Fernando Gaviria, who already tested positive for coronavirus last February during the Tour of the United Arab Emirates, has once again obtained an adverse result in the tests that all components of the Giro d’Italia bubble passed, and that has registered two positive cases, that of the UAE arrival and that of a member of the staff of the French team Ag2R. The two, according to their respective sports groups, remain asymptomatic and have been isolated while the rest of the cycling caravan faces the last week of the race.

For the organization, the result of the 492 controls carried out between October 18 and 19 is almost good news, because it represents a respite and almost a guarantee that the race will arrive in Milan on Sunday, at the expense of completing them. the stages that cross the Stelvio and Agnello in the Alps, at more than 2,700 meters high and in which the snow has already appeared. The weather is now the top concern.

The nine positives that were detected on the previous rest day put the organizers into question and caused the abandonment of two teams, the Mitchelton-Scott and the Jumbo-Visma and extended the doubt about the possibility of suspending the race, as happened ago and eight months ago, in the UAE Tour, where the proliferation of covid-19 cases forced the peloton to stop and confine most of the cyclists participating in the race to a hotel for ten days.