Cycling’s governing forces agree. Bicycles have broken down borders. The Tour is no longer just for France, the Vuelta is not just for Spain and, as was confirmed this Monday in Rome, the Giro does not belong just to Italy. The Corsa Rosa, as confirmed months ago, will depart from Albania, its fourteenth departure from abroad. A habit that has become a custom. The globalization of cycling has separated Europe from its roots, those times when the old continent was the epicenter of this sport. The bike brands are North American, manufactured in Asia and assembled halfway around the world. The economy rules. In that spirit, the great races have expanded their borders. The Giro 2025 will come from Albania, which Roglic (winner in 2023), the young Spaniard Juan Ayuso or the Yates brothers want to win, waiting for Jonas Vingegaard to pluck the leaves of the daisy and decide whether He accompanies his partner Van Aert, who will be one of the stars of the Corsa Rosa. Related news standard Yes cycling | interview Pablo Castrillo: «Unzué has asked me for that character of going for everything, without fear» José Carlos Carabias standard Non-cycling The route of the Vuelta a España 2025, which leaves from Italy J. ccEveryone seeks to succeed Tadej Pogacar in the list of winners , brilliant and omnipresent winner of the 2024 edition, in which he walked with an insulting superiority. Six stage victories, all in the mountains, including the queen stage and the sentence on Monte Grappa. At the presentation in Rome, where the round will end, the president of Albania, Edi Rama, intervened. «We are two peoples who are very similar. In our country we say that Italians are Albanians dressed in Versace,” he said. It will be the fourteenth start from abroad of the Giro d’Italia. Three stages on Albanian soil starting from Durres, one of the ports with the greatest tradition in the Adriatic for centuries, a circuit in the capital Tirana, a 17-kilometer individual time trial and a mountain stage before taking the boat and returning to Italy. The Giro was a precursor in this type of initiatives. In 1965 it started from San Marino and in 1966, from Monte Carlo. Then followed Verviers (France, 1973), Athens (1996), Nice (1998), Groningen (Holland, 2002), Seraing (Belgium, 2006), Amsterdam (2010), Herning (Denmark, 2012), Belfast (2014) , Apeldoorn (Netherlands, 2016), Jerusalem (2018) and Budapest (2022).The Tour de France has started 25 times outside France: Scheveningen (Holland, 1973), Charleroi (Belgium, 1975), Leiden (Holland, 1978), Frankfurt (Germany, 1980), Basel (Switzerland, 1982 ), West Berlin (1987, then a divided city), Luxembourg (1989), San Sebastian (1992), S’Hertogenbosch (Netherlands, 1996), Luxembourg (2002), Liège (Belgium, 2004), London (2007), Monaco (2009), Rotterdam (Netherlands, 2010), Liège (Belgium, 2012), Leeds (2014), Utrecht (Netherlands, 2015), Düsseldorf (Germany, 2017), Brussels (2019), Copenhagen (2022), Bilbao (2023) and Florence (2024). The Vuelta a España has also joined this trend. It will depart from Italy (Piedmont) in 2025, as it previously did from Lisbon (1997), Assen (Netherlands, 2009), Nimes (France, 2017), Utrecht (Netherlands, 2022) and Lisbon (2024). The launch in Monaco in 2026 is also confirmed.

