The pink race today arrives in Genoa, on Friday it starts from Sanremo for Cuneo. Two sea-mountain stages that best represent our region

The riders of the 2015 Giro d’Italia ride the Aurelia between Varigotti and Noli in the Albenga-Genoa stage won by Viviani in a sprint

Genoa – The last time was in 2015, four stages from Ponente to Levante, a wonderfully set up showcase for Liguria with images that remained long in the memory of sports enthusiasts and more. After all, in May our region is more graceful than usual, the colors of nature are particularly brilliant and the sea and the sky offer ideal chromatic backgrounds.

Subscribe to read too

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS