The 104th edition of the Giro d’Italia started shooting this Wednesday in Milan with the presentation of its route. And according to what we have seen, the race is exciting: seven high finals with the legendary Zoncolan as one of the most decisive arrivals, a sterrato stage in the purest Strade Bianche style and the final time trial in Milan. Ingredients and variety to spare for cycling fans to enjoy a race that last year enjoyed excitement, but with supporting players from the peloton as protagonists.

As he made known in recent days in advance of the presentation, the Great Partenza will take place in Turin, with an individual time trial of 9 km that will serve to establish minimal differences between the favorites. The first week will end with two high arrivals: Colle San Giacomo (stage 7) and Campo Felice (stage 9). But it will not be until the prelude to the third week when the first serious differences are expected with the high finish in Zoncolan, a mythical alpine colossus of almost 10 km with around 12% average slope where more than one applicant will say goodbye to their options of victory. Far from giving respite, the last week will feature three more almost consecutive finishes, before reaching the classic final time trial in Milan, which can be decisive if the differences are minimal in the noble zone of the general classification.

If all goes well and the pandemic does not prevent it, the Corsa Rosa will have a reputed roster of favorites for the title, among which the figure of Egan Bernal. The Colombian opted this year for the Giro in his grand tour calendar, where he intends to shine again after last year’s injuries despite the very tough rivals he will have on the asphalt: Thibaut Pinot, Romain Bardet, Remco Evenepoel (it will debut in a big one if it recovers in time from the pelvis) and Mikel Landa as the best Spanish asset, among others. With the show guaranteed, it only remains to count the days and hours until the Great Partenza May 8 …