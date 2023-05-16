Genoa – The 2023 Giro d’Italia will also pass through the province of Genoa: tomorrow, Wednesday 17 May, the Camaiore-Tortona stage of the famous cycling race will cross La Spezia and Tigullio before reaching the finish line in Lower Piedmont.

Path

After a flat first part in the La Spezia area, the caravan will face the Ligurian Apennines, through the climbs of the Passo del Bracco and Colla di Boasi in a 150 km long journey. Cyclists will enter Liguria at Padivarma and continue to Borghetto Vara, Carrodano, Mattarana facing the ascent of the Bracco pass, the descent towards Sestri Levante, Lavagna, Carasco, Cicagna, Gattorna, Ferriere and subsequently the ascent to Colla di Boasi, then the crossroads for Montoggio, Casella, Busalla, the Castagnola pass and then the entrance to Piedmont for Voltaggio up to the finish line in Tortona.

Traffic changes

The organization of the race will involve some changes to the road system in all the Municipalities of the territory affected by the cycling race. The public transport service will also be modified in accordance with the traffic measures envisaged by the competent bodies. Temporary detours to bus line routes will be managed by AMT staff in coordination with the Local Police.

The cycling race will pass through the province of Genoa from Passo del Bracco, in the Municipality of Carro, around 1.10 pmreaching Sestri Levante (about 2.05 pm) and Chiavari (2.14 pm) from where it will take the SP225 of Val Fontanabuona in the direction of Genoa.



the event Tigullio, the caravan of the Giro d’Italia arrives: the map of closures Simone Rosellini May 16, 2023

Once in Ferriere (about 2.56 pm), the cyclists will pass through the Colla tunnel (about 3.20 pm) to head to Montoggio (3.37 pm), Casella (about 3.44 pm), Busalla (about 3.53 pm), Borgo Fornari (about 3.55 pm) where they will continue to the Passo della Castagnola.

The sections of road involved in the passage of the athletes will be closed to vehicular traffic approximately 2 and a half hours before and will be reopened 15 minutes after the transit of the car bearing the signal “End of the cycling race”.

A7, the temporary closure of the Busalla exit is expected

To allow the passage of the 106th edition of the Giro d’Italia, eleventh stage “Camaiore-Tortona”, it will be necessary to close the Busalla station, on the A7 Serravalle-Genoa motorway, at the exit for those coming from Genoa and Milan/Serravalle, from 13 to 17 on Wednesday 17 May and, in any case, until the end of the passage of the cyclists. Alternatively, it is advisable to exit at the Ronco Scrivia station. Autostrade communicates it in a note.