The 2024 Giro has been presented in Trento. It will leave Turin on May 4 – the day that marks the 75th anniversary of the Gran Torino tragedy: the plane carrying Valentino Mazzola’s team crashes at the foot of the Superga basilica, 31 dead, 18 of them the footballers of the Torino—and will finish in Rome on the 26th. Six high finishes –Oropa, Prati di Tivo, Cusano Mutri, Mottolino, Monte Pana and Brocon—and two more mountain stages, Sappada and Bassano del Grappa. A total of 3,321 kilometers in 21 stages, with 70 kilometers of time trials.

The total positive difference will be only 42,900 meters, almost 9,000 meters less than in 2023 and 8,000 less than in 2022.

In the Giro of the 22nd, that of Jai Hindley, there was only movement, and limited, on the last day, in the Marmolada; Roglic’s 23rd didn’t even have that: there were only differences, and not so many, in the terrible time trial climb on the last day to Mount Lussari. In a cycling world of electric nervousness, and figures like Vingegaard, Pogacar, Van Aert, Roglic, Evenepoel or Van der Poel who love to turn the road and the mountain passes into a boxing ring every day, the Giro remained unscathed, a rock, anchored in stories from the last century, cycling of patience and waiting, surpassed by cyclists by its overflowing landscapes, by its pale and beautiful Dolomites, by any of its slopes in Abruzzo, by its walls in the Marches. It was a consolation for mature fans, a bewilderment for young people who, surely, will happily applaud the design of the 2024 Giro, which was born as a betrayal of traditions that were said to be untouchable.

The organizers see the decline in television audiences and also declare themselves fed up with Giros blocked until the last day that the cyclists – so fond of today I won’t attack, tomorrow I will, there are many hard days ahead – justified by saying that there was so much hardness concentrated in the last week that spending energy before would be stupid.

In the 24th, its artists believe, that will not happen. Calculation prohibited. As if it were any Vuelta or a Tour of recent years, the second day will already have a tough arrival at the top, that of the Oropa Sanctuary of the suffering of Indurain in ’93, of the ecstasy of Pantani in ’99. And as if it were any race, the last week will not be the most difficult, the most brutal, still, accumulation and overflow, but rather something calm. Only three of its six days will be mountainous, ma non troppo, and without scary names: a Monte Pana on Tuesday, with a passage through the Stelvio on the way out; a double Brocon on Wednesday and a double helping of Monte Grappa on Saturday before catching a charter flight to Rome in Treviso. As a nod to the future, a Tuscan stage with sterrato Strade Bianche type (the sixth, Viareggio-Rapolano Terme). As an animation, a great stage in Abruzzo (the eighth, ending in Prati di Tivo); as a relic of the past, the 15th, the 220 kilometers, seven hours on the bike through the Alps to Livigno, on the border with Switzerland, the 18 kilometers of the endless Forcola di Livigno, with passage through customs, and the crazy end of 1,800 meters on the Mottolino ski slope and its ramps at 18%: 5,200 meters of positive slope for the body.

To top it all off, 70 kilometers of time trials divided into two sessions: 38 leg-breaking kilometers in Perugia on the seventh day, and 32 very flat ones along Lake Garda on the 14th.

It wouldn’t be a bad plan if I had a good partner. The solution to the second big problem of the Giro, its poor participation, does not seem to be in the hands of the organizers, who find that the best riders – the magnificent four: Vingegaard, Roglic, Pogacar and Evenepoel – only think about the Tour and They consider it impossible to win both races in the same year, separated as they are by only four weeks.

