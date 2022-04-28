It is a great suggestion, perhaps “the suggestion” of the 105th Giro d’Italia. Because when he spoke for the first time about Italy and the pink race, which he has never played in his career, another light shone on Mathieu van der Poel. One of the greatest classic hunters of this generation, one of the big Four (Pogacar, Van Aert, Bernal, Alaphilippe): the first pink jersey awaits him at the top of Visegrad Castle, 40 km north of Budapest. That’s what Mathieu came for.