Everything is ready for the Giro di Sicilia-Crédit Agricole, organized by Rcs Sport in collaboration with the Sicilian Region, which will start on April 11 from Marsala and finish on the 14th in Giarre, after four stages that will touch a large part of the island. “Among the names announced at the start – explains Rcs Sport in a note – the winner of the 2022 edition, Damiano Caruso”.

tour of sicily, stages and jerseys

The first stage, on April 11, is characterized by two parts, the first with climbs and a long sequence of curves and ups and downs, the second more flowing. The second, from Canicattì to Vittoria, is ideal for forwards with many ups and downs. The third, on the other hand, is a mid-mountain stage, from Enna to Termini Imerese. Closing with the Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto-Giarre, characterized by three challenging Gpm. The leader jerseys of the Giro di Sicilia were designed by Gobik with recycled fabrics.