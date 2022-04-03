This is the web version of Americanas, the EL PAÍS America newsletter that deals with news and ideas with a gender perspective. To receive it every Sunday you can subscribe in this link.

Giving a voice to the girl who was not heard is perhaps one of the most painful processes for those of us who have suffered sexual violence in childhood. During this important stage for development, many times, the people we trust the most become the protagonists of our worst nightmares, with whom we also have to live as if nothing were happening. Until we face them. Just as many brave Latin American women have done, whose complaints resonate strongly in the region today.

From Mexico to Chile, the accusations of sexual assault and gender violence do not stop. In view of all, every day more testimonies are exposed publicly in schools, high schools, universities and other spaces where the youngest shout loudly that they do not feel safe. Day after day, new stories come to light from the most secret of homes and become visible to society.

The new generations of women are making it clear that they are not going to be silenced either. They are rebelling in search of a change and at least they are uncomfortable. “In San Pedro [Garza García] also happens”, say the testimonies that emerge day by day in that municipality of Nuevo León, in northern Mexico, a place known for having the highest per capita income in Latin America. In many of the complaints shared by the account Saint Peter Women, which began on March 8, there is talk of sexual abuse by cousins, brothers and other relatives. And they are not strange if you look at the statistics. 90% of the rapes of girls in this country happen within the family, according to the National Commission to Prevent and Eradicate Violence against Women (Conavim).

The walls that separated private from public space are disappearing. Proof of this is Brisa de Angulo, a young Colombian woman raised in Bolivia who this week broke another barrier to make the problem visible by becoming the first woman to bring her case of sexual abuse by a family member to the Inter-American Commission last Tuesday. of Human Rights (IACHR). From her She was 15 years old the first time that her cousin Eduardo de ella, 27, sexually abused her in her house, in the city of Cochabamba. “She raped me every day for eight months and brainwashed me so I wouldn’t say anything to anyone,” she told journalist Mar Centenera last Tuesday, after her first hearing against the country where she grew up. That same day, an aunt and a cousin said horrible things to him. “Like I’m a liar,” she commented.

Silence is a difficult wall to break, but the students have found that together they scream louder. They have not been able to silence them either. The largest public university in northern Mexico, the Autonomous University of Nuevo León, was the scene of one of the loudest protests in early March. The students claim that the protocol against sexist violence does not work and leaves them totally helpless in front of the aggressors. There have been similar protests in states like Quintana Roo, Guadalajara, Puebla and Durango. In the latter, a young woman was threatened with a firearm inside a university for having denounced a colleague, the same day that a 15-year-old girl was raped by teachers and students in the bathrooms of a technical high school of the National Polytechnic Institute. (IPN), in Mexico City.

In Colombia, the smallest have also joined the ‘Me Too’ movement and have come out to denounce loudly that they are victims of harassment and violence by some teachers, as Sally Palomino tells from Bogotá. They are girls between the ages of 13 and 15 who are raising their voices throughout the country, in complaints that show the impunity enjoyed by teachers in public schools, protected under the figure of state servants. And in Chile, complaints of harassment in schools are posing the first challenge to the Government of Gabriel Boric, who defines himself as feminist. A case, known as “La Manada de Providencia”, has lit the fuse and has triggered accusations of behavior with a sexual connotation, a crime whose definition is not present in Chilean legislation, as Antonia Laborde explains from Santiago in this Article.

Like a phoenix, the feminist struggle is being reborn with the voice of a girl this spring in Latin America. Like the mythical animal that symbolizes resilience, it has risen from the ashes of all the voices that have been silenced. Their wings have taken the impulse of the younger ones, who scream louder and for all. My inner child smiles to think that March of this year will be remembered as the end of an era in which the comfort of our silence will, at least, be over.

Our recommendations of the week:

Alicia Mabel Reynoso and Stella Maris Morales are two of the 14 nurses who assisted Argentine soldiers fighting the UK on the islands. 40 years later, they are fighting to be recognized as ex-combatants: “If they took us as an ornament, they were confused,” they warn. The Fundamental Charter on which the convention is working will be plebiscited in September. The joke, the actor’s reaction, the attitude of the stalls or the subsequent speech are issues with a patriarchal background that continue to whiten violence and sexism. Women are often defined in terms of the man next to us, and if the man is powerful, his figure becomes a shadow that leaves us in the dark, even if he is dead. The writer, who has become a reference in the relationship between literature and neuroscience, publishes ‘Madres, padrees y otros’, where she explores the origins of misogyny and the masculine vision of culture. See also The story of Jakub, the veterinarian hero who risks his life to save dogs and cats traumatized by the war in Ukraine One volume collects the feminist and anti-racism activist journey of the American poet and essayist, who died in 2021.

Some suggestions:

➡️ A woman to follow, by Naiara Galarraga Gortázar:

Brazilian intellectual Djamila Ribeiro, during an interview on March 21 at her home in São Paulo. / Lela Beltrao

When the leadership of EL PAÍS encouraged me to look for interesting people in Brazil for the interviews on the last page, I thought that the first one should be a black woman. After all, by gender and color they are the majority. philosopher and activist Djamila Ribeiro She was the perfect candidate because two great issues of our time—racism and feminism—are the pillars of her work. Although she is a true phenomenon in Brazil, it didn’t take her long to find a slot in her agenda to receive us at her home to talk about the image of racial harmony that Brazil has historically sold, about the absence of women in politics, about quotas or about the hair of women of African origin. Lugar de enunciación is the only one of her books in Spanish. But she has several more in Portuguese with much more suggestive titles like the Little Anti-Racist Manual, Who’s Afraid of Black Feminism? Or the recently published Letters to my grandmother. You can read the interview I did with him here.

2022 03 21: Djamila Ribeiro during an interview at her home in Sao Paulo Lela Beltrao

💻 An artistic project, by Gladys Serrano

In recent years, with the rise of the feminist movement, the works of artists who use different platforms to denounce violence against women and demand gender equality have multiplied. One of them is the Mexican Dora Bartilottiauthor of the participatory art project Public Voicewhich seeks to amplify the protest against gender violence in the Latin American urban context.

Its creative activism proposal has a platform for collective participation, where women and non-binary people anonymously share stories related to experiences of gender violence. Contributions in the form of anonymous testimonies serve Bartilotti as input for the other two stages of his work: an electronic textile and a series of urban laboratories called ‘La Rebelión Textil’. Here you can see some images of his project.

