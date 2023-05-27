The girls: previews, guests and stories from the episode of 27 May 2023 on Rai 3

The girls, the program hosted by Francesca Fialdini, is back in prime time on Rai 3. New stories are told by women of different generations who retrace the most significant stages of their existence. In the background is the history of our country, from the 1940s to today. Every era lives again through the precious repertoire of the Teche Rai and a soundtrack created specifically for each decade. Below are the previews of today’s episode, May 27, 2023.

Previews and stories

A Centenary opens the evening: Yvonne Girardello, the first Italian hostess and Girl of the 40s. Yvonne, born in 1923 on the Venice Lido, was hired as the first stewardess in the history of Italian civil aviation after the war. You have lived a life made up of return flights between the Lido and Rome, every day of the year. You also had encounters with special passengers, above all during the days of the Venice Film Festival, when the Lido was filled with stars such as Sandra Milo, Domenico Modugno and Maria Callas. Her invitation to the younger generations is to live to the fullest.

The intertwining tale of the Girls of the 60s follows. Albertina Gasparoni, secretary of Aldo Moro, Giovanni Leone and Sandro Pertini: hers is the life of an ordinary person who becomes an eyewitness of history. You first experienced the drama of the kidnapping and the massacre in via Fani up close, then that of Moro’s death. During the days of the kidnapping, the investigators turned to her to recognize the handwriting of the letters from President Moro’s imprisonment. From 1978 to 1985 she worked in the personal secretariat of President Sandro Pertini and, after her death, she became a close friend of his wife Carla Voltolina, who was a second and affectionate mother to her.

Together with her, there is the history of the eclectic Graziella Pear, famous costume and set designer who made the history of television. You signed the exaggerated dresses and headdresses of Laurito, the costumes of “Indietro tutte” by Renzo Arbore and the unmistakable shoulder pads of Raffaella Carrà in “Carramba che Sorpresa”.

In the 50s, there will be the singer Edda Dell’Orso. His unmistakable voice is linked to the most famous soundtracks composed by Ennio Morricone for masterpieces such as “Once upon a time in the West”, “Giù la testa”, “Metti una sera a cena” and “Once upon a time in America”. Her story is intertwined with that of Maria Caruso, born into a southern peasant family. After the third grade, like all the girls of the time, Maria was sent to work in the countryside as a laundress. It is a world in which the woman is totally subjected to her family, to his husband and mother, in the southern countryside after the war.

On this special evening, the protagonists of the intertwined stories, Graziella Pera and Albertina Gasperoni, Edda Dell’Orso and Maria Caruso, will meet for the first time in the studio. This novelty underlines even more the diversity of stories within the identity of the generations.

This extraordinary appointment in prime time closes with the girl of the new millennium, Giulia Bassani, aspiring astronaut. Giulia is the very young girl in this edition of “The Girls”. At just 24, she is already an aerospace engineer. The passion for space was born at the age of 15 thanks to the example of Samantha Cristoforetti, her idol.

