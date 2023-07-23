The girls: previews, guests and stories from the episode of 23 July 2023 on Rai 3

The girls, the program hosted by Francesca Fialdini, is back in prime time on Rai 3. New stories are told by women of different generations who retrace the most significant stages of their existence. In the background is the history of our country, from the 1940s to today. Every era lives again through the precious repertoire of the Teche Rai and a soundtrack created specifically for each decade. Below are the previews of today’s episode, 23 July 2023.

Previews and stories

The story of Franca Cancogni, translator of Joyce, DH Lawrence and Conrad for Einaudi, but also screenwriter for Rai of unforgettable series such as “A Come Andromeda” and finally debut writer at the beautiful age of 98 will open the episode of “The girls” broadcast this evening, Sunday 23 July at 21.20 on Rai 3. After her, two “Girls” of the Fifties will tell their story: Ad ua Veroni, the first wife of Luciano Pavarotti, who for more than 40 years shared his life with the tenor, helping and supporting him in the years that made his success, and Luciana Romoli, living testimony of who at just 8 years old rebelled against the racial laws of 1938 and at 14 became a partisan relay.

Followed by two other intertwined stories, this time by two “Girls” from the 70s: Monica Guerritore, one of the most important protagonists of Italian theatre, discovered at a very young age by Giorgio Strehler and Letizia Lopez, Rosaria’s sister, victim of one of the most horrific events in the news, the Circeo massacre which took place in 1975. In closing, a young woman from the New Millennium: Elisa Marconi works in a pediatric radio-oncology department, she chose to be with children and help them overcome fear and all those emotions that they would otherwise experience alone during therapy.

