The girls: previews, guests and stories from the episode of 20 August 2023 on Rai 3

The girls, the program hosted by Francesca Fialdini, is back in prime time on Rai 3. New stories are told by women of different generations who retrace the most significant stages of their existence. In the background is the history of our country, from the 1940s to today. Every era lives again through the precious repertoire of the Teche Rai and a soundtrack created specifically for each decade. Below are the previews of today’s episode, 20 August 2023.

Previews and stories

Last episode of the season. It begins with a twenty-year-old from the 1940s, the sculptor Leonetta Marcotulli, a woman with many lives like the cats she sculpts. Between Rome and Caracas, Leonetta was the first woman in the late 1950s to fly aboard a glider and to occupy first place in the women’s category as a rally pilot. Her works have been exhibited throughout Italy, the United States and several Latin American countries.

After her two weaves of different women but united by having been in their twenties in the seventies. In the first, judge Simonetta Matone – former Deputy Attorney General at the Court of Appeal of Rome and PM for the Juvenile Court for 17 years, who dedicated her life to justice for children without ceasing to be a mother present in the lives of her children – and the singer-songwriter, music therapist and vocal coach Grazia Di Michele, one of the most original voices of Italian music.

The protagonists of the second plot are the journalist Tiziana Ferrario – the first woman in Italy to host the evening edition of Tg1 and then a foreign policy correspondent in Afghanistan, Iraq, the Middle East, South East Asia, Africa and the United States – and the Tuscan poet and teacher Carmelina Rotundo who, having come to light at the end of her life due to forceps, has faced many dramas but has always managed to be reborn thanks to love and poetry. In closing, the interview with Mariana Dos Santos, who arrived in Italy from Brazil with her mother at the age of five, after a dramatic separation from her father, is presented again to represent the girls of the new millennium.

Streaming and TV

Where to see live TV and live streaming the program The girls? The broadcast will be broadcast, starting at 21.20, tonight – Sunday 20 August 2023 – on Rai 3. To see it, therefore, just tune into the third channel of your digital terrestrial. Alternatively, if you are a Sky customer you can go to the 103 key on your remote control. But The Girls is also available in streaming. As? On the platform RaiPlay, present for both computers and iOS and Android devices. RaiPlay is completely free: to use it, simply log in with email or social network. Then go to the drop-down menu and select Rai 3.