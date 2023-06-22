The Girls of Wall Street: plot, cast and streaming of the film

The Girls of Wall Street – Business Is Business (Hustlers), a 2019 film written and directed by Lorene Scafaria, based on the New York Magazine article on 2015 The Hustlers at Scores by Jessica Pressler.

Plot

2014. Former stripper Destiny grants an interview to Elizabeth, a journalist who is working on a case involving her former friend and mentor, Ramona Vega. 2007. Dorothy, known by her stripper name Destiny, works at Moves, a New York strip club to financially support her grandmother. Fascinated by her performances, she meets Ramona on the roof of the club, a strong and determined woman who knows how to handle the work she does of her. The two begin working together and are very successful with their clients: Wall Street businessmen willing to pay very high prices for the girls’ dances and stripteases. A year later, with the 2008 economic crisis, things change and both women start to find themselves short of money, as few men frequent the club and spend less and less. Destiny becomes pregnant but argues with her boyfriend shortly after the birth of their daughter Lily and is unable to find a new job.

With no other choice, Destiny returns to her old job. The place has now changed: it is frequented by immigrant strippers who, for money, are forced to have sexual relations with customers, a line that Destiny refuses to cross, but which she breaks in the most desperate moments. She meets Ramona again, who introduces her to a new scheme: together with two other strippers, Mercedes and Annabelle, the woman sets up rich men at other bars, drugs them and takes them to Moves, where the girls steal their credit cards and withdraw their maximum allowed without being discovered. Destiny decides to join the group.

The Girls of Wall Street: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of The Girls of Wall Street, but what’s the full cast? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Constance Wu: Destiny

Jennifer Lopez as Ramona Vega

Julia StilesElizabeth

Keke PalmerMercedes

Lili ReinhartAnnabelle

Lizzo: Liz

Cardi B: Diamond

Mercedes Ruehl – Mama

Trace LysetteTracey

Wai Ching Ho: Destiny’s grandmother

Mette Towley: Justice

Madeline BrewerDawn

Frank WhaleyReese

Brandon KeenerAlpha

Steven BoyerDoug

Jon GlaserMark

G-Eazy: Johnny

Devin RatrayStephen

Rhys CoiroSpencer

Jovanni OrtizJoe

Big Jay OakersonDJ

Usher: Himself

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Girls of Wall Street on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Thursday 22 June 2023 – at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.