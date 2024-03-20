“When a pilot dies, at least two women faint”: Enzo Ferrari knew a lot about racing and the fairer sex. AND Luca Dal Monte – who wrote a lot about the Commendatore – returns to the theme of the fairer sex and competitions with the new novel “The girls of the Muretto” (Giorgio Nada Editore – 288 pages, 24 euros). Where by wall we mean the pit wall obviously.

Inspired by real events

The book, like all novels, is a work of imaginative fiction but is inspired by true events. And that makes it even more interesting because the events are set in the Seventies, when death was an event considered “normal” in the racing world.

The mortal danger of racing in the past

“The girls of the wall” thus talks relatively little about cars and races, but it traces a beautiful psychological profile of the bonds between lovers who are forced, on one side and the other, to deal with the “normality” of mortal danger of competitions. Thus the narrative unfolds with the story of three couples throughout a season of a championship, from spring to autumn. Three couples of lovers who experience the dualism between the competition, dangerous and very close on the men's track and the bonds of great friendship between women.

A psychological analysis

The novel then soon turns into this psychological analysis of women who love their partners but hate the work they do. Of companions who live in anguish every day, worn out by anxiety and fear. We obviously won't tell you about the ending (spoiler danger), but we can say one thing: “The Girls of the Muretto” is a good answer to the mother of all questions for couples like this: how do you survive with the knowledge that Can death knock on the door tomorrow?