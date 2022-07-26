Brit Brewer’s face scorched and swollen after refusing sunscreen

A resident of the UK showed the consequences of not using sunscreen after a day outdoors in the summer. Her story leads Ladbible.

23-year-old Ruby Brewer revealed that she went to the Love Supreme Festival, which took place on July 2 at Glynde Place Park in East Sussex. According to the girl, she forgot to apply a cream with SPF protection on her skin, but did not notice any changes in her appearance after the event.

Related materials:

However, two days after the concert, the girl found that her face was swollen and covered with bright red burns. The heroine of the material immediately went to the emergency room, where doctors put her on a drip with antihistamines designed to reduce swelling that arose due to an allergic reaction to the sun.

“It took three days for my face and body to bounce back from sun poisoning. In addition to swelling, I encountered a rash and multiple burns. I looked like a chipmunk because of my huge cheeks, ”said the Briton, urging readers of the publication to constantly use sunscreen to avoid such situations.

In April, the girl increased her lips and remained with the appearance of a bird from the Flappy Bird game. Blogger Maria with the nickname @giiimarieee1 explained that she decided to “improve” her appearance and injected hyaluronic acid from a beautician. The video shows that after the procedure, her lips were swollen and significantly increased in size.