Bloggers Julie and Camilla (surnames unknown) complained about the ridicule of men, which they receive in the address of their figures while exercising in the gym. They shared the corresponding video on a common YouTube-channel.

On the blog, the girls say that they regularly go in for sports and love to share stories from their personal lives with subscribers. So, in one of the latest videos, influencers reported that during fitness classes they were severely criticized by men for tight training outfits with “non-standard” forms.

The posted footage shows that Julie is wearing a brown sports top that hugs her chest and short shorts. At the same time, the heroine of the publication holds dumbbells in her hands and shakes her biceps. “Look at her! She is terribly flat, ”the girl quotes one of the comments of strangers.

At the same time, Camilla appears before the audience in a cream-colored tracksuit, showing off her body. “I know a great way to lose five kilos in a week. What diet are you on? she cites as an example the ironic remarks of men in the gym.

The video went viral and gained almost nine million views on the social network. Subscribers were outraged by the behavior of young people, which they began to write about in the comments. “And that’s why I like gyms where the territory is divided into zones for men and women”, “I never allow myself to make such caustic comments towards women with non-standard forms”, “Unfortunately, such stories really happen,” they reflected they.

