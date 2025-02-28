Movedizas Arenas in Tragsatec? The truth is that this Friday The manager of the Tragsa engineering subsidiary, Caridad Martín Palacios, resigned from his position Just 24 hours after the ‘Bride of Ábalos’ statement before the Supreme Court. Martín Palacios held a third level position, but the company’s board of directors accepted its resignation to ‘alleviate’ the scandal arising through the investigation of the Koldo case.

Although the cessation communicated this Friday, the group’s dome has been meeting for days in the framework of a process of purification of responsibilities to address, precisely, the possible reputational impact that could be derived from the statement of Jessica Rodríguez.

The woman with which the former Minister of Transportation maintained a “particular relationship,” said before the Judge of the High Court that he was charging from two public companies – in addition to Tragsatec, of Ineco – without going to his job, although he protected the socialist deputy by stating that he did not measure in his hiring. The incorporation of Rodríguez in the subsidiary of the public company did not run, however, by Martín Palacios, the manager of Rural Development and Forest Policy, although he did arrive in this department.

The origin

The name of Jessica came to light after a report made by the Central Civil Guard Unit (UCO), which showed that the plot – of which the former minion Transport.

From the above, it can be concluded, according to the researchers, that most of the rental of the property assumed by one of Víctor de Aldama, Alberto Escolano, as a consideration to the intermediation of Ábalos in their busines They paid Escolano and his brother Joseba. He said, even that he did not believe that the former minister knew who he took over the payments and that, at a given time in which Escolano stopped paying the quotas, he had to do he himself in charge of the amounts with money from his daughter.

Regarding their hiring in state societies, Rodríguez said before the judge that Joseba, Koldo’s brother, and who held the position for two years, charging 1,060 euros per monthalthough “never” did anything related to its functions.

The researchers also insisted on one of the conversations intervened between Ábalos and Koldo in February 2021 after the completion of Rodíguez’s position in Ineco, in which the ex -asor assures the former minister that “we have to go to another place and then return, it takes 18 months”, in reference to hiring Jessica in another public entity. In fact, just a week later, Ábalos ‘girlfriend’ signed the contract for a period of six months with Tragsatec. And, above all, the witness said that in her hiring Ábalos “had nothing to do.”